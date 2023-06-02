Ian Call Posts 1:05.73 in the 100 Breast to Move to #23 All-Time in 13-14 Age Group

2023 Officially Summer Invitational

May 19-22, 2023

Ensworth Natatorium, Nashville, Tennessee

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile

14-year-old Ian Call of Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club climbed the all-time list in the 13-14 age group, throwing down a historic swim in the 100 breaststroke.

Entering the competition with a best time of 1:07.19, Call demolished his mark in the event, winning in a personal best of 1:05.73. For the 14-year-old, that not only was the fastest time of the entire competition across all age groups, but it also marked the 23rd-fastest time in 13-14 age-group history.

Call’s performance also ranks him first in the country in the 13-14 age group this season by almost a second ahead of Peter Vu’s time of 1:06.26. With many swimmers un-tapered at this point in the season, Call still could further improve upon his ranking in an attempt to chase Reece Whitley’s 13-14 National Age Group Record of 1:03.23.

Throughout the weekend, Call dropped time in all 6 of his events, including the aforementioned 100 breaststroke. He also won the 200 breaststroke, placing first with his time of 2:26.69, a 1.6 second improvement from his best time of 2:28.34. He also had top-3 finishes in the 200 IM (2:13.55), 200 freestyle (2:02.12), and 400 IM (4:28.25). Call’s time in the 200 breaststroke ranks him 4th in the country this season in the 13-14 age group, while his 200 IM time ranks 12th.

15-year-old twin sisters Eva Rottink and Roos Rottink also had some strong swims at the meet. The pair finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, with both swimmers posting best times in the event, with Roos winning in a time of 1:02.75 to Eva’s 1:03.03. The swimmers from the Memphis Thunder were both under the Winter Juniors cut of 1:04.79. Roos also swam a time of 2:17.01 to win the women’s 200 backstroke, posting another best time.