Guilherme Santos, Marcelo Chierighini Clear World Championships Cut In 100 Free

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day four of the 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championships brought additional World Championships qualifiers on both the men’s and women’s sides.

The men’s 100m free saw two men dip under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut needed for Fukuoka, with both Guilherme Santos and Marcelo Chierighini making the grade.

Santos got to the wall first in a mark of 48.11 while Chierighini was only .03 behind in a result of 48.14 for silver. The duo cleared the threshold of 48.51 needed to qualify for the World Championships in this event.

Santo now checks in as the 14th-quickest performer in the world this season while Chierghini enters the rankings as the 15th-swiftest performer.

Santo’s effort this evening represents a big-time personal best, laying waste to his previous career-quickest mark of 48.52 logged just last month at the Pro Swim Series in Westmont.

Chierighini’s result here is a season-best, although his resume boasts a best-ever time of 47.58 from 2019 to rank as Brazil’s #2 performer in history.

On the women’s side, Gabrielle Silva got it done for gold in the 200m breast this evening, registering a winning result of 2:25.31. The 34-year-old represented the sole competitor of the field to get under the 2:25.91 threshold needed to qualify for this summer’s World championships.

Silva’s time actually established a new national record in this event, easily overtaking her own previous PB of 2:26.38 notched at the aforementioned Pro Swim Series Westmont last month.

Viviane Jungblut followed suit in the women’s 800m free, logging a gold medal-worthy result of 8:32.83 tonight. That cleared the 8:37.90 minimum needed for Fukuoka.

Jungblut is the reigning Brazilian national record holder with a lifetime best result of 8:29.30 logged at the Brazilian Open last December.