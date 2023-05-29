All The Links You Need For The 2023 Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships are upon us with the action kicking off tomorrow, Tuesday, May 30th.

A total of 468 athletes across 66 clubs are entered in the five-day competition, which serves as the sole qualification meet for the World Championships, Pan American Games, World Junior Championships and World University Games.

We previously reported how Olympic bronze medalist Bruno Fratus will be missing this competition, thereby, not racing at this summer’s World Championships. Fratus’ absence marks the first time in a decade that the 33-year-old will not be racing at the prestigious competition.

Fratus, who underwent the fourth shoulder surgery of his career last summer, said in a recent interview with Olympics.com that he’s not 100 percent and thus won’t race this summer, with his eyes set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Making appearances in Brazil, however, are the sibling duo of Nic Albeiro and Gabi Albiero out of the University of Louisville.

As we noted previously, although Nic and Gabi also hold dual citizenship, they will continue to represent the U.S. in international competition, and therefore will not be vying for a spot on Brazil’s World Championship team. They will, however, give a nice boost to the Minas Tenis club in the meet.

Additional names to note include 32-year-old Marcelo Chierighini, a member of Brazil’s silver medal-earning men’s 4x100m free relay at the 2017 World Championships.

Chierighini most recently raced at the Pro Swim Series in Westmount where he notched times of 22.45 in the 50m free and 23.98 in the 50m fly.

Beatriz Dizotti is another one to watch on the women’s side, with the 23-year-old coming off of a successful Mare Nostrum Tour.

Dizotti claimed bronze in the 800m free (8:36.22) at the first stop in Canet and topped the 1500m free podium (16:10.37) in Barcelona.

Notable Entrants – Women

Jhennifer Conceicao

Viviane Jungblut

Beatriz Dizotti

Gabriela Albiero

Stephanie Balduccini

Nathalia Almeida

Giovana Medeiros

Daynara Paula

Notable Entrants – Men

Guilherme Da Costa

Ferenando Scheffer

Breno Correia

Felipe Franca Silva

Joao Gomes Junior

Vini Lanza

Nicolas Albiero

Leonardo Santos

Leonardo De Deus

Luiz Melo

Gabriel Santos

Guilherme Santos

Marcelo Chierighini

Oussama Sahnoune

Brandonn Almeida