Drone Hits Bird, Falls In Pool During Competition At Brazil Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A drone broadcasting the 2023 Brazilian Championships hit a bird during the opening preliminary session of the event on Tuesday, falling in the water while the meet was ongoing.

As a result, the event will no longer have aerial images taken at the Santos Dumont Aquatic Park in Recife.

The drone was being operated by NSports, a content producer that has a contract with the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

The drone reportedly hit a bird right around the start of the prelims session, though it didn’t impact any of the swimmers competing as they were at the opposite end of the pool. A lifeguard jumped into the pool to retrieve it.

The Brazilian Championships, which serve as the country’s qualification meet for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, kicked off on Tuesday and will run through Saturday.

Through two days of racing, six swimmers have unofficially booked their tickets to the World Championships.