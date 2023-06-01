Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Worlds Roster Qualifiers Through Day 2 Of Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Brazilian roster for this summer’s World Championships added more names as day two of the national championships wrapped up last night.

Pan American Games champion Leonardo De Deus led the way with a victory in the men’s 200m fly, punching a time of 1:55.47 to take the event by over 2 seconds.

The time now renders the Olympic finalist ranked 11th in the world this season in the 2fly, with De Deus putting up his quickest performance in 2 years.

2022-2023 LCM Men 200 Fly

KristofHUN
Milak
04/20
1:52.58
2Tomoru
Honda		JPN1:52.7012/03
3Chen
Juner		CHN1:54.1605/06
4Ilya
Kharun		CAN1:54.4903/02
5Teppei
Morimoto		JPN1:54.7404/06
6Takumi
Terada		JPN1:54.8104/06
7Alberto
Razzetti		ITA1:54.9804/13
8Krzysztof
Chmielewski		POL1:55.0405/18
9Niu
Guangsheng 		CHN1:55.0503/24
10Noe
Ponti		SUI1:55.4205/20
11Leonardo
De Deus		BRA1:55.4705/31
View Top 27»

The women’s 200m IM saw Bruna Leme hack well over 5 seconds off her previous personal best to stop the clock in a mark of 2:12.71. That dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 2:12.98 needed for Fukuoka.

Through two days of competition, the following athletes have gained unofficial qualification for the 2023 World Championships.

