Worlds Roster Qualifiers Through Day 2 Of Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Brazilian roster for this summer’s World Championships added more names as day two of the national championships wrapped up last night.

Pan American Games champion Leonardo De Deus led the way with a victory in the men’s 200m fly, punching a time of 1:55.47 to take the event by over 2 seconds.

The time now renders the Olympic finalist ranked 11th in the world this season in the 2fly, with De Deus putting up his quickest performance in 2 years.

The women’s 200m IM saw Bruna Leme hack well over 5 seconds off her previous personal best to stop the clock in a mark of 2:12.71. That dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 2:12.98 needed for Fukuoka.

Through two days of competition, the following athletes have gained unofficial qualification for the 2023 World Championships.