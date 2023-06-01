Luca Urlando Will Return to Racing This Weekend in Tempe After Shoulder Surgery

1st Annual Sun Devil Open

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile “2023 Sun Devil Open”

According to psych sheets posted late Wednesday evening by Arizona State assistant coach Herbie Behm, US National Teamer Luca Urlando will make his return from injury this weekend at the 1st Annual Sun Devil Open in Tempe.

https://twitter.com/SirHerb_the3rd/status/1664083471730634757/photo/1

There, he’s scheduled to swim the 200 free and 400 free, but not the butterfly events that made him famous, nor even the 100 backstroke, where he is the American Record holder in short course yards – all races that cause more strain on a recovering shoulder.

Urlando, a 5-time World Junior Champion, underwent shoulder surgery in the fall after dislocating his shoulder during a race and having to be helped out of the pool by lifeguards at a World Cup meet in Indianapolis in November. That was not his first dislocation – he also hurt his shoulder in practice in high school in 2020 and had to take a few months away from training to recover.

Urlando has raced three seasons at the University of Georgia, including the one where he was injured, meaning he would have at least two years of eligibility remaining – his senior year, his COVID-19 5th year, and possibly a redshirt year for the season he was injured in (though that would take NCAA paperwork).

While he’s representing his home club of Davis Aquadarts in California, Urlando has repeatedly declined to address rumors in recent months that he is turning pro to train under Bob Bowman at Arizona State – the hosts of this weekend’s meet. His recent social media posts have seen a lot of engagement from Arizona State undergrads and postgrads, though, where he would join a number of former Georgia Bulldogs in training – including names like Haley Flickinger, Olivia Smoliga, Jay Litherland, and Chase Kalisz.

That group is all entered in the meet this weekend, along with most of Arizona State’s post-grads and undergrads. But the event is far from an intrasquad – about a dozen other teams will be there, including Swim Neptune and their star Keaton Jones. Jones, who will start at Cal in the fall, earned a bronze medal in the 200 back at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships for Team USA and finished 6th at the International Team Trials in the same event.