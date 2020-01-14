Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luca Urlando Dislocated His Shoulder; Recovery Will Take ‘A Couple of Months’

United States age group phenom Luca Urlando dislocated his shoulder in practice last weekend, he announced in an Instagram post Monday night.

Urlando wrote that recovery will take “a couple of months,” but that he has resources available to him at the United States Olympic Training Center that will help with the process.

“I am optimistic that I will be able to reach my goal of swimming well at Olympic Trials,” Urlando wrote.

Urlando, 17, hails from Davis, CA. He swims club for DART and is committed to swim for the University of Georgia next fall.

In Irvine at 2018 Summer Nationals, he had a breakout meet, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 200 fly. With that swim, he qualified for the U.S. Junior Pan Pacs team. In Fiji, Urlando won gold medals in the 100 and 200 fly as well as the 400 medley and mixed medley relays.

He rode that success through early 2019, then in June at the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet, Urlando clocked a 1:54.35 lifetime best in the 200 fly — it was also the fastest time done by an American since Michael Phelps’ gold medal winning swim at the 2016 Olympic Games. He followed that swim up by breaking Phelps’ 16-year-old 17-18 national age group record with a 1:53.84 at the Pro Swim Series stop in Clovis. The performance made Urlando the third-fastest American in history, only trailing Phelps and Tyler Clary.

Last summer, Urlando was voted as one of five captains for Team USA’s World Junior Championships roster.

On day one, Urlando swam on the 4×100 free relay in finals, where he split 48.73 on the second leg to help break the world junior record in a time of 3:15.80. On day two, he won his first individual gold of the meet, touching first in the 200 free in a time of 1:46.97.

On day three, Urlando helped USA to gold once again, this time leading off the mixed 4×100 free relay in 49.66 en route to a new world junior record of 3:25.92. The next day, Urlando was second on the 4×200 free relay, which broke another world junior record; he split 1:47.13 en route to a final time of 7:08.37.

Urlando rounded out his individual swims with a win in the 200 fly, touching for a gold medal performance in 1:55.02.

PACFAN

Phelps broke his wrist in the leadup to 07 or 08 I believe. We know how that turned out. Get ’em Luca!

25 minutes ago
Pvdh

…maybe let’s not put that much pressure on this kid. MP was already the greatest ever at that point…

Torrey Hart is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team.

