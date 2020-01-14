Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 FINA Champions Series – Shenzhen: Day 1 Live Recap

A total of 15 races are on the schedule for the opening day of the FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen, with several of the sport’s top names in action.

Among those competing on Day 1 include Katinka HosszuSun YangVladimir Morozov and Michael Andrew. Hosszu will race the women’s 200 back and 100 fly, Sun will take on Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys in the men’s 200 free, and Morozov and Andrew will clash in the men’s 50 free. Andrew will also take on the 50 fly, 200 IM and the mixed free relay.

Women’s 200 Back

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 50 Fly

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 50 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 50 Back

Men’s 200 Free

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay

Samesame

Long long intro and speeches . I thought it started at 7.30 pm local time. Maybe it’s 8.00pm

19 minutes ago
Troy

Surprised there’s only one Aussie competing.

52 seconds ago

