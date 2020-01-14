2020 FINA Champions Series – Shenzhen: Day 1 Live Recap

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES — Shenzhen
- Jan 14-15, 2020
- Shenzhen, CHN
A total of 15 races are on the schedule for the opening day of the FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen, with several of the sport’s top names in action.
Among those competing on Day 1 include Katinka Hosszu, Sun Yang, Vladimir Morozov and Michael Andrew. Hosszu will race the women’s 200 back and 100 fly, Sun will take on Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys in the men’s 200 free, and Morozov and Andrew will clash in the men’s 50 free. Andrew will also take on the 50 fly, 200 IM and the mixed free relay.
Long long intro and speeches . I thought it started at 7.30 pm local time. Maybe it’s 8.00pm
Surprised there’s only one Aussie competing.