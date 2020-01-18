Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch the Last 20 Meters of Daiya Seto’s Monster 200 Fly/200 IM Double

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES – BEIJING

Japanese swimmer Daiya Seto had arguably the best day of swimming in his career to date on Friday in Beijing, swimming a new Asian Record in the 200 fly and a new lifetime best in the 200 IM. He now ranks as the 3rd-best swimmer in history in the 200 fly and tied for the 7th-best swimmer in the history of the 200 IM.

And now, thanks to the generosity of FINA, you can watch the last 20 meters of each of those races. FINA has made a few select race videos from Beijing available via their YouTube channel, and those are below as well.

Women’s 50 Backstroke – China’s Liu Xiang tops a deep field with a 27.58 to win (FULL RACE VIDEO):

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Italy’s Elena Di Liddo swims a 58.09 to win the women’s 100 fly. (PARTIAL RACE VIDEO):

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Japan’s Ryosuke Irie and China’s Xu Jiayu tied in 52.97 in the men’s 100 backstroke. That also ties them as the world’s fastest swimmers this season in the event. (PARTIAL RACE VIDEO):

 

Swimswammer

Thanks to the generosity…savage haha

Vote Up17-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Those 2 backstrokers enjoyed it – great to watch

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
DEAN IS GOD

Thank you for your generosity and kindness all mighty FINA!

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

