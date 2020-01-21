Hosszu Matches Shenzhen Money In Beijing, Earns $86,000 For Champions Series

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES – BEIJING
- January 18th-19th
- Beijing, China
- 50m (LCM)
- Meet Info
- Results (Shenzhen)
- Results (Beijing)
Katinka Hosszu earned $43,000 at both Champions Series events, leading all money earners at both meets and nabbing $86,000 for the series.
Hosszu, Michael Andrew and Ranomi Kromowidjojo led Beijing money earners after that trio (with Andrew and Kromowidjojo flipped) were the top three earners in Shenzhen. For the series as a whole, Andrew is second overall, just $1000 ahead of Kromowidjojo.
In total, 69 athletes earned money on the two-meet Champions Series. The vast majority earned money at both meets – in fact, there were only six new money-winners in Beijing, and only five Shenzhen money-earners who didn’t win more money in Beijing.
The series format continues to mostly revolve around event entries – Hosszu led all swimmers with seven event entries, and both Andrew and Kromowidjojo had six apiece. Because the series invites athletes based on a list of criteria that most heavily weights World Champs and Olympic medalists, the series could be seen as a bit of an extended medal bonus, given that participating athletes need only finish their race to earn big prize money, with only four entrants per event and no benchmark times to beat.
2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):
- 1st place – $10,000
- 2nd place – $8,000
- 3rd place – $6,000
- 4th place – $5,000
- World Record Bonus – $20,000
2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):
- 1st place – $16,000
- 2nd place – $12,000
- 3rd place – $8,000
- 4th place – $6,000
Beijing MONEY LIST
*This list tracks money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining amateurism status for NCAA or high school swimming have certain limits on how much prize money they can accept.
**This list also does not include engagement fees, which are laid out here.
|Individual
|Relay
|Athlete
|Country
|Total
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|$43,000
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|$39,000
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|NED
|$37,500
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sydney Pickrem
|CAN
|$26,000
|1
|1
|2
|Andrei Minakov
|RUS
|$24,000
|2
|2
|Kira Toussaint
|NED
|$23,000
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ryosuke Irie
|JPN
|$22,000
|1.5
|0.5
|1
|Arno Kamminga
|NED
|$22,000
|2
|1
|Femke Heemskerk
|NED
|$21,000
|3
|1
|Daiya Seto
|JPN
|$20,000
|2
|Liu Xiang
|CHN
|$20,000
|2
|Sun Yang
|CHN
|$20,000
|2
|Vladimir Morozov
|RUS
|$20,000
|2
|Yu Jingyao
|CHN
|$20,000
|2
|Martina Carraro
|ITA
|$20,000
|1
|2
|Siobhan Haughey
|HKG
|$19,500
|1
|1
|1
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|RUS
|$18,000
|2
|1
|Michelle Coleman
|SWE
|$17,000
|3
|1
|Elena di Liddo
|ITA
|$16,000
|1
|1
|Boglarka Kapas
|HUN
|$16,000
|1
|1
|1
|Jeanette Ottesen
|DEN
|$16,000
|2
|Danas Rapsys
|LTU
|$15,500
|1
|1
|1
|Xu Jiayu
|CHN
|$15,000
|0.5
|0.5
|1
|Matt Grevers
|USA
|$15,000
|2
|1
|Ye Shiwen
|CHN
|$14,500
|1
|1
|1
|Yan Zibei
|CHN
|$14,000
|1
|1
|Alia Atkinson
|JAM
|$14,000
|1
|1
|Ajna Kesely
|HUN
|$13,000
|1
|1
|Joao Gomes
|BRA
|$13,000
|1
|1
|Liliana Szilagyi
|HUN
|$13,000
|1
|1
|Wang Jianjiahe
|CHN
|$13,000
|1
|2
|Ilya Shymanovich
|BLR
|$13,000
|1
|1
|Jacob Pebley
|USA
|$13,000
|1
|1
|Liu Yaxin
|CHN
|$12,000
|1
|1
|Oleg Kostin
|RUS
|$11,500
|2
|1
|Dmitriy Balandin
|KAZ
|$11,000
|1
|1
|Dominik Kozma
|HUN
|$11,000
|1
|1
|Pieter Timmers
|BEL
|$11,000
|1
|1
|Wang Shun
|CHN
|$11,000
|1
|1
|Ippei Watanabe
|JPN
|$10,000
|1
|Matthew Temple
|AUS
|$10,000
|1
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|$10,000
|1
|Nicholas Santos
|BRA
|$10,000
|1
|Yang Junxuan
|CHN
|$10,000
|1
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|GRE
|$10,000
|1
|1
|Tamas Kenderesi
|HUN
|$10,000
|1
|1
|Robert Glinta
|ROU
|$9,500
|1
|1
|Ji Xinjie
|CHN
|$8,000
|1
|Apostolos Christou
|GRE
|$7,000
|1
|1
|Felipe Lima
|BRA
|$7,000
|1
|1
|Anthony Ervin
|USA
|$6,500
|1
|1
|Ida Hulkko
|FIN
|$6,500
|1
|1
|Andrii Govorov
|UKR
|$6,000
|1
|Anna Egorova
|RUS
|$6,000
|1
|Fu Yuanhui
|CHN
|$6,000
|1
|Jeremy Desplanches
|SUI
|$6,000
|1
|Josh Prenot
|USA
|$6,000
|1
|Masato Sakai
|JPN
|$6,000
|1
|Rika Omoto
|JPN
|$6,000
|1
|Svetlana Chimrova
|RUS
|$6,000
|1
|Caroline Pilhatsch
|AUT
|$5,000
|1
|Denys Kesyl
|UKR
|$5,000
|1
|Marcelo Chierighini
|BRA
|$5,000
|1
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|POL
|$5,000
|1
2020 Champions Series – Final Money List
|Rank
|Athlete
|Country
|Total
|Shenzhen
|Beijing
|1
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|$86,000
|$43,000
|$43,000
|2
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|$71,500
|$32,500
|$39,000
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|NED
|$70,500
|$33,000
|$37,500
|4
|Sydney Pickrem
|CAN
|$51,000
|$25,000
|$26,000
|5
|Arno Kamminga
|NED
|$48,000
|$26,000
|$22,000
|6
|Kira Toussaint
|NED
|$47,000
|$24,000
|$23,000
|7
|Femke Heemskerk
|NED
|$46,000
|$25,000
|$21,000
|7
|Martina Carraro
|ITA
|$46,000
|$26,000
|$20,000
|9
|Siobhan Haughey
|HKG
|$44,500
|$25,000
|$19,500
|10
|Andrei Minakov
|RUS
|$44,000
|$20,000
|$24,000
|10
|Michelle Coleman
|SWE
|$44,000
|$27,000
|$17,000
|12
|Liu Xiang
|CHN
|$40,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|13
|Sun Yang
|CHN
|$38,000
|$18,000
|$20,000
|13
|Vladimir Morozov
|RUS
|$38,000
|$18,000
|$20,000
|13
|Yu Jingyao
|CHN
|$38,000
|$18,000
|$20,000
|16
|Xu Jiayu
|CHN
|$36,500
|$21,500
|$15,000
|17
|Elena di Liddo
|ITA
|$36,000
|$20,000
|$16,000
|18
|Danas Rapsys
|LTU
|$33,500
|$18,000
|$15,500
|19
|Jacob Pebley
|USA
|$33,000
|$20,000
|$13,000
|20
|Jeanette Ottesen
|DEN
|$32,000
|$16,000
|$16,000
|21
|Boglarka Kapas
|HUN
|$31,500
|$15,500
|$16,000
|22
|Ye Shiwen
|CHN
|$28,500
|$14,000
|$14,500
|23
|Ilya Shymanovich
|BLR
|$28,000
|$15,000
|$13,000
|24
|Ajna Kesely
|HUN
|$27,000
|$14,000
|$13,000
|25
|Matt Grevers
|USA
|$26,000
|$11,000
|$15,000
|25
|Alia Atkinson
|JAM
|$26,000
|$12,000
|$14,000
|25
|Yan Zibei
|CHN
|$26,000
|$12,000
|$14,000
|25
|Tamas Kenderesi
|HUN
|$26,000
|$16,000
|$10,000
|29
|Oleg Kostin
|RUS
|$25,000
|$13,500
|$11,500
|30
|Liu Yaxin
|CHN
|$24,000
|$12,000
|$12,000
|31
|Dmitriy Balandin
|KAZ
|$23,000
|$12,000
|$11,000
|32
|Ryosuke Irie
|JPN
|$22,000
|$0
|$22,000
|32
|Dominik Kozma
|HUN
|$22,000
|$11,000
|$11,000
|32
|Nicholas Santos
|BRA
|$22,000
|$12,000
|$10,000
|35
|Joao Gomes
|BRA
|$21,000
|$8,000
|$13,000
|35
|Liliana Szilagyi
|HUN
|$21,000
|$8,000
|$13,000
|35
|Wang Shun
|CHN
|$21,000
|$10,000
|$11,000
|35
|Markus Thormeyer
|CAN
|$21,000
|$21,000
|$0
|39
|Daiya Seto
|JPN
|$20,000
|$0
|$20,000
|39
|Wang Jianjiahe
|CHN
|$20,000
|$7,000
|$13,000
|39
|Yang Junxuan
|CHN
|$20,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|42
|Molly Hannis
|USA
|$19,500
|$9,500
|$10,000
|43
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|RUS
|$18,000
|$0
|$18,000
|43
|Pieter Timmers
|BEL
|$18,000
|$7,000
|$11,000
|43
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|GRE
|$18,000
|$8,000
|$10,000
|43
|Matthew Temple
|AUS
|$18,000
|$8,000
|$10,000
|43
|Andrii Govorov
|UKR
|$18,000
|$12,000
|$6,000
|48
|Robert Glinta
|ROU
|$17,500
|$8,000
|$9,500
|49
|Apostolos Christou
|GRE
|$17,000
|$10,000
|$7,000
|49
|Josh Prenot
|USA
|$17,000
|$11,000
|$6,000
|51
|Fu Yuanhui
|CHN
|$15,500
|$9,500
|$6,000
|51
|Svetlana Chimrova
|RUS
|$15,500
|$9,500
|$6,000
|53
|Ida Hulkko
|FIN
|$14,500
|$8,000
|$6,500
|54
|Ji Xinjie
|CHN
|$14,000
|$6,000
|$8,000
|54
|Felipe Lima
|BRA
|$14,000
|$7,000
|$7,000
|54
|Masato Sakai
|JPN
|$14,000
|$8,000
|$6,000
|57
|Anthony Ervin
|USA
|$13,000
|$6,500
|$6,500
|58
|Anna Egorova
|RUS
|$12,000
|$6,000
|$6,000
|59
|Caroline Pilhatsch
|AUT
|$11,000
|$6,000
|$5,000
|59
|Denys Kesyl
|UKR
|$11,000
|$6,000
|$5,000
|59
|Marcelo Chierighini
|BRA
|$11,000
|$6,000
|$5,000
|62
|Ippei Watanabe
|JPN
|$10,000
|$0
|$10,000
|62
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|POL
|$10,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|64
|Adam Telegdy
|HUN
|$8,000
|$8,000
|$0
|64
|Marco Koch
|GER
|$8,000
|$8,000
|$0
|64
|Zach Harting
|USA
|$8,000
|$8,000
|$0
|67
|Jeremy Desplanches
|SUI
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|67
|Rika Omoto
|JPN
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|69
|Yu Yiting
|CHN
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
Leave a Reply