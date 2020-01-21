Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hosszu Matches Shenzhen Money In Beijing, Earns $86,000 For Champions Series

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES – BEIJING

Katinka Hosszu earned $43,000 at both Champions Series events, leading all money earners at both meets and nabbing $86,000 for the series.

Hosszu, Michael Andrew and Ranomi Kromowidjojo led Beijing money earners after that trio (with Andrew and Kromowidjojo flipped) were the top three earners in Shenzhen. For the series as a whole, Andrew is second overall, just $1000 ahead of Kromowidjojo.

In total, 69 athletes earned money on the two-meet Champions Series. The vast majority earned money at both meets – in fact, there were only six new money-winners in Beijing, and only five Shenzhen money-earners who didn’t win more money in Beijing.

The series format continues to mostly revolve around event entries – Hosszu led all swimmers with seven event entries, and both Andrew and Kromowidjojo had six apiece. Because the series invites athletes based on a list of criteria that most heavily weights World Champs and Olympic medalists, the series could be seen as a bit of an extended medal bonus, given that participating athletes need only finish their race to earn big prize money, with only four entrants per event and no benchmark times to beat.

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):

  • 1st place – $10,000
  • 2nd place – $8,000
  • 3rd place – $6,000
  • 4th place – $5,000
  • World Record Bonus – $20,000

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):

  • 1st place – $16,000
  • 2nd place – $12,000
  • 3rd place – $8,000
  • 4th place – $6,000

Beijing MONEY LIST

*This list tracks money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining amateurism status for NCAA or high school swimming have certain limits on how much prize money they can accept.

**This list also does not include engagement fees, which are laid out here.

Individual Relay
Athlete Country Total 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Katinka Hosszu HUN $43,000 1 2 3 1
Michael Andrew USA $39,000 1 1 2 1 1
Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED $37,500 1 2 1 1 1
Sydney Pickrem CAN $26,000 1 1 2
Andrei Minakov RUS $24,000 2 2
Kira Toussaint NED $23,000 1 1 1 1
Ryosuke Irie JPN $22,000 1.5 0.5 1
Arno Kamminga NED $22,000 2 1
Femke Heemskerk NED $21,000 3 1
Daiya Seto JPN $20,000 2
Liu Xiang CHN $20,000 2
Sun Yang CHN $20,000 2
Vladimir Morozov RUS $20,000 2
Yu Jingyao CHN $20,000 2
Martina Carraro ITA $20,000 1 2
Siobhan Haughey HKG $19,500 1 1 1
Anastasiia Fesikova RUS $18,000 2 1
Michelle Coleman SWE $17,000 3 1
Elena di Liddo ITA $16,000 1 1
Boglarka Kapas HUN $16,000 1 1 1
Jeanette Ottesen DEN $16,000 2
Danas Rapsys LTU $15,500 1 1 1
Xu Jiayu CHN $15,000 0.5 0.5 1
Matt Grevers USA $15,000 2 1
Ye Shiwen CHN $14,500 1 1 1
Yan Zibei CHN $14,000 1 1
Alia Atkinson JAM $14,000 1 1
Ajna Kesely HUN $13,000 1 1
Joao Gomes BRA $13,000 1 1
Liliana Szilagyi HUN $13,000 1 1
Wang Jianjiahe CHN $13,000 1 2
Ilya Shymanovich BLR $13,000 1 1
Jacob Pebley USA $13,000 1 1
Liu Yaxin CHN $12,000 1 1
Oleg Kostin RUS $11,500 2 1
Dmitriy Balandin KAZ $11,000 1 1
Dominik Kozma HUN $11,000 1 1
Pieter Timmers BEL $11,000 1 1
Wang Shun CHN $11,000 1 1
Ippei Watanabe JPN $10,000 1
Matthew Temple AUS $10,000 1
Molly Hannis USA $10,000 1
Nicholas Santos BRA $10,000 1
Yang Junxuan CHN $10,000 1
Kristian Gkolomeev GRE $10,000 1 1
Tamas Kenderesi HUN $10,000 1 1
Robert Glinta ROU $9,500 1 1
Ji Xinjie CHN $8,000 1
Apostolos Christou GRE $7,000 1 1
Felipe Lima BRA $7,000 1 1
Anthony Ervin USA $6,500 1 1
Ida Hulkko FIN $6,500 1 1
Andrii Govorov UKR $6,000 1
Anna Egorova RUS $6,000 1
Fu Yuanhui CHN $6,000 1
Jeremy Desplanches SUI $6,000 1
Josh Prenot USA $6,000 1
Masato Sakai JPN $6,000 1
Rika Omoto JPN $6,000 1
Svetlana Chimrova RUS $6,000 1
Caroline Pilhatsch AUT $5,000 1
Denys Kesyl UKR $5,000 1
Marcelo Chierighini BRA $5,000 1
Radoslaw Kawecki POL $5,000 1

2020 Champions Series – Final Money List

Rank Athlete Country Total Shenzhen Beijing
1 Katinka Hosszu HUN $86,000 $43,000 $43,000
2 Michael Andrew USA $71,500 $32,500 $39,000
3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED $70,500 $33,000 $37,500
4 Sydney Pickrem CAN $51,000 $25,000 $26,000
5 Arno Kamminga NED $48,000 $26,000 $22,000
6 Kira Toussaint NED $47,000 $24,000 $23,000
7 Femke Heemskerk NED $46,000 $25,000 $21,000
7 Martina Carraro ITA $46,000 $26,000 $20,000
9 Siobhan Haughey HKG $44,500 $25,000 $19,500
10 Andrei Minakov RUS $44,000 $20,000 $24,000
10 Michelle Coleman SWE $44,000 $27,000 $17,000
12 Liu Xiang CHN $40,000 $20,000 $20,000
13 Sun Yang CHN $38,000 $18,000 $20,000
13 Vladimir Morozov RUS $38,000 $18,000 $20,000
13 Yu Jingyao CHN $38,000 $18,000 $20,000
16 Xu Jiayu CHN $36,500 $21,500 $15,000
17 Elena di Liddo ITA $36,000 $20,000 $16,000
18 Danas Rapsys LTU $33,500 $18,000 $15,500
19 Jacob Pebley USA $33,000 $20,000 $13,000
20 Jeanette Ottesen DEN $32,000 $16,000 $16,000
21 Boglarka Kapas HUN $31,500 $15,500 $16,000
22 Ye Shiwen CHN $28,500 $14,000 $14,500
23 Ilya Shymanovich BLR $28,000 $15,000 $13,000
24 Ajna Kesely HUN $27,000 $14,000 $13,000
25 Matt Grevers USA $26,000 $11,000 $15,000
25 Alia Atkinson JAM $26,000 $12,000 $14,000
25 Yan Zibei CHN $26,000 $12,000 $14,000
25 Tamas Kenderesi HUN $26,000 $16,000 $10,000
29 Oleg Kostin RUS $25,000 $13,500 $11,500
30 Liu Yaxin CHN $24,000 $12,000 $12,000
31 Dmitriy Balandin KAZ $23,000 $12,000 $11,000
32 Ryosuke Irie JPN $22,000 $0 $22,000
32 Dominik Kozma HUN $22,000 $11,000 $11,000
32 Nicholas Santos BRA $22,000 $12,000 $10,000
35 Joao Gomes BRA $21,000 $8,000 $13,000
35 Liliana Szilagyi HUN $21,000 $8,000 $13,000
35 Wang Shun CHN $21,000 $10,000 $11,000
35 Markus Thormeyer CAN $21,000 $21,000 $0
39 Daiya Seto JPN $20,000 $0 $20,000
39 Wang Jianjiahe CHN $20,000 $7,000 $13,000
39 Yang Junxuan CHN $20,000 $10,000 $10,000
42 Molly Hannis USA $19,500 $9,500 $10,000
43 Anastasiia Fesikova RUS $18,000 $0 $18,000
43 Pieter Timmers BEL $18,000 $7,000 $11,000
43 Kristian Gkolomeev GRE $18,000 $8,000 $10,000
43 Matthew Temple AUS $18,000 $8,000 $10,000
43 Andrii Govorov UKR $18,000 $12,000 $6,000
48 Robert Glinta ROU $17,500 $8,000 $9,500
49 Apostolos Christou GRE $17,000 $10,000 $7,000
49 Josh Prenot USA $17,000 $11,000 $6,000
51 Fu Yuanhui CHN $15,500 $9,500 $6,000
51 Svetlana Chimrova RUS $15,500 $9,500 $6,000
53 Ida Hulkko FIN $14,500 $8,000 $6,500
54 Ji Xinjie CHN $14,000 $6,000 $8,000
54 Felipe Lima BRA $14,000 $7,000 $7,000
54 Masato Sakai JPN $14,000 $8,000 $6,000
57 Anthony Ervin USA $13,000 $6,500 $6,500
58 Anna Egorova RUS $12,000 $6,000 $6,000
59 Caroline Pilhatsch AUT $11,000 $6,000 $5,000
59 Denys Kesyl UKR $11,000 $6,000 $5,000
59 Marcelo Chierighini BRA $11,000 $6,000 $5,000
62 Ippei Watanabe JPN $10,000 $0 $10,000
62 Radoslaw Kawecki POL $10,000 $5,000 $5,000
64 Adam Telegdy HUN $8,000 $8,000 $0
64 Marco Koch GER $8,000 $8,000 $0
64 Zach Harting USA $8,000 $8,000 $0
67 Jeremy Desplanches SUI $6,000 $0 $6,000
67 Rika Omoto JPN $6,000 $0 $6,000
69 Yu Yiting CHN $5,000 $5,000 $0

