Hosszu Matches Shenzhen Money In Beijing, Earns $86,000 For Champions Series

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES – BEIJING

Katinka Hosszu earned $43,000 at both Champions Series events, leading all money earners at both meets and nabbing $86,000 for the series.

Hosszu, Michael Andrew and Ranomi Kromowidjojo led Beijing money earners after that trio (with Andrew and Kromowidjojo flipped) were the top three earners in Shenzhen. For the series as a whole, Andrew is second overall, just $1000 ahead of Kromowidjojo.

In total, 69 athletes earned money on the two-meet Champions Series. The vast majority earned money at both meets – in fact, there were only six new money-winners in Beijing, and only five Shenzhen money-earners who didn’t win more money in Beijing.

The series format continues to mostly revolve around event entries – Hosszu led all swimmers with seven event entries, and both Andrew and Kromowidjojo had six apiece. Because the series invites athletes based on a list of criteria that most heavily weights World Champs and Olympic medalists, the series could be seen as a bit of an extended medal bonus, given that participating athletes need only finish their race to earn big prize money, with only four entrants per event and no benchmark times to beat.

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):

1st place – $10,000

2nd place – $8,000

3rd place – $6,000

4th place – $5,000

World Record Bonus – $20,000

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):

1st place – $16,000

2nd place – $12,000

3rd place – $8,000

4th place – $6,000

Beijing MONEY LIST

*This list tracks money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining amateurism status for NCAA or high school swimming have certain limits on how much prize money they can accept.

**This list also does not include engagement fees, which are laid out here.

Individual Relay Athlete Country Total 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Katinka Hosszu HUN $43,000 1 2 3 1 Michael Andrew USA $39,000 1 1 2 1 1 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED $37,500 1 2 1 1 1 Sydney Pickrem CAN $26,000 1 1 2 Andrei Minakov RUS $24,000 2 2 Kira Toussaint NED $23,000 1 1 1 1 Ryosuke Irie JPN $22,000 1.5 0.5 1 Arno Kamminga NED $22,000 2 1 Femke Heemskerk NED $21,000 3 1 Daiya Seto JPN $20,000 2 Liu Xiang CHN $20,000 2 Sun Yang CHN $20,000 2 Vladimir Morozov RUS $20,000 2 Yu Jingyao CHN $20,000 2 Martina Carraro ITA $20,000 1 2 Siobhan Haughey HKG $19,500 1 1 1 Anastasiia Fesikova RUS $18,000 2 1 Michelle Coleman SWE $17,000 3 1 Elena di Liddo ITA $16,000 1 1 Boglarka Kapas HUN $16,000 1 1 1 Jeanette Ottesen DEN $16,000 2 Danas Rapsys LTU $15,500 1 1 1 Xu Jiayu CHN $15,000 0.5 0.5 1 Matt Grevers USA $15,000 2 1 Ye Shiwen CHN $14,500 1 1 1 Yan Zibei CHN $14,000 1 1 Alia Atkinson JAM $14,000 1 1 Ajna Kesely HUN $13,000 1 1 Joao Gomes BRA $13,000 1 1 Liliana Szilagyi HUN $13,000 1 1 Wang Jianjiahe CHN $13,000 1 2 Ilya Shymanovich BLR $13,000 1 1 Jacob Pebley USA $13,000 1 1 Liu Yaxin CHN $12,000 1 1 Oleg Kostin RUS $11,500 2 1 Dmitriy Balandin KAZ $11,000 1 1 Dominik Kozma HUN $11,000 1 1 Pieter Timmers BEL $11,000 1 1 Wang Shun CHN $11,000 1 1 Ippei Watanabe JPN $10,000 1 Matthew Temple AUS $10,000 1 Molly Hannis USA $10,000 1 Nicholas Santos BRA $10,000 1 Yang Junxuan CHN $10,000 1 Kristian Gkolomeev GRE $10,000 1 1 Tamas Kenderesi HUN $10,000 1 1 Robert Glinta ROU $9,500 1 1 Ji Xinjie CHN $8,000 1 Apostolos Christou GRE $7,000 1 1 Felipe Lima BRA $7,000 1 1 Anthony Ervin USA $6,500 1 1 Ida Hulkko FIN $6,500 1 1 Andrii Govorov UKR $6,000 1 Anna Egorova RUS $6,000 1 Fu Yuanhui CHN $6,000 1 Jeremy Desplanches SUI $6,000 1 Josh Prenot USA $6,000 1 Masato Sakai JPN $6,000 1 Rika Omoto JPN $6,000 1 Svetlana Chimrova RUS $6,000 1 Caroline Pilhatsch AUT $5,000 1 Denys Kesyl UKR $5,000 1 Marcelo Chierighini BRA $5,000 1 Radoslaw Kawecki POL $5,000 1

2020 Champions Series – Final Money List