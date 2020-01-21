Utah Handles Nevada and Washington State at Home

UTAH vs NEVADA vs WASHINGTON

January 17th, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Utah – 173.5, Washington State – 85.5

Utah – 150, Nevada – 108

Utah swept Nevada and Washington State in a home meet on Frdiay, January 17th. Utah’s Charity Pittard won two events for the Utes. Pittard first clocked a win in the 200 breast, where she finished in 2:17.03 after running down Nevada’s Donna DePolo on the last 100. Pittard also won the 200 IM, where she swam a 2:05.49 to touch first by nearly 2 seconds.

Sara McClendon won the 1000 and 500 free for Utah as well. McClendon kicked off her meet with a 10:19.40 to win the 1000 free by over 10 seconds. She was equally dominant in the 500, where she swam a 5:01.48 to touch first by 6 seconds. Teammate Audrey Reimer pulled off the backstroke double, winning both events with times of 56.03 and 2:00.19.

Andressa Cholodovskis was a Nevada double event winner, taking both the 100 and 200 free. In the 100 free, Cholodovskis clocked a 51.26 thanks to a quick 26.22 on the 2nd 50. She also won the 200 free by nearly 3 seconds, touching in 1:51.24.

Keiana Fountaine was Washington State’s lone winner on the day, charging to victory in the 50 free with a 23.87.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH:

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Women’s Swim and Dive geared up for Senior Day tomorrow with wins over Washington State (173.5-85.5) and Nevada (150-108).

“I was pretty happy today,” head coach Joe Dykstra said. “It is hard to know what to expect when we have not raced in about two months. We are coming off the hardest stretch of training this year so I wanted us to race hard and execute. We had good finishes in close races, many swimmers winning the final 25 meters. I was really pleased with the way we raced.”

The Utes captured the first four individual events of the evening, starting with Sara McClendon in the 1000 free (10:19.40). Rebecca Zeiger followed by taking the 200 free (1:53.98) before Emma Broome won the 100 back (56.20) and McKenna Gassaway rolled to victory in the 100 breast (1:04.86). Gassaway was also the runner-up in the 200 breast.

In the final event of the evening, Audrey Reimer , Maddie Woznick , Kayla Miller and Leyre Casarin finished on top in the 400 free relay (3:27.02). Woznick also won the 50 free with fellow freshman Kyla Yetter taking the 50 free (24.60)

Utah celebrates 11 senior student-athletes tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. when the men’s and women’s teams take on Denver.

UCLA DIVING INVITE

Tony Chen capped an impressive afternoon by winning the 3m at the UCLA Diving Invite. The sophomore dominated the field, taking the lead in prelims with a score of 379.75 and coasting to the win

Luke McDivitt missed the last space in the finals by one spot, placing 19th overall.

In the women’s 1m, Emma Ruchala moved up into the top 10 during the finals and teammate Lizzy DeCecco climbed the leader board with a solid showing in the finals to place among the top 15.

“Today was one of the best days we have ever had at this meet,” diving coach Richard Marschner said. “Tony was locked in all day and his win on 3m was impressive. Emma and Lizzy fought through a long and difficult preliminary round to qualify for the finals. Emma’s finish was a great result and I am excited for what should be an even better day tomorrow.”

PRESS RELEASE – NEVADA:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Nevada swim and dive team fell to the Utah Utes in its first dual loss of the season on Friday night. The Utes outscored the Pack, 150-108.

The meet started off hot for Nevada, winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.86. The squad was comprised of Imogen Watson , Donna dePolo , Josien Wijkhuijs and Illeah Doctor. Colette Berkenfield , Caitlyn McHugh , Nicolette Jasko and Andressa Cholodovskis finished second in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:31.28.

Cholodovskis took first in the 200 free with a time of 1:51.24 before Wiktoria Samula won the 100 breast with a time of 1:03.24. Donna dePolo finished second in the 100 breast in 1:03.53. Cholodovskis continued with her winning ways, taking the 100 free in 51.26 while taking second in the 200 IM in 2:07.20.

Wijkhuijs finished second overall in the 100 fly with a time of 56.82 just after dePolo took second in the 200 breast with a time of 2:17.73. Sophomore, Julia Adamczyk was the top Nevada finisher in the 200 fly with a second place finish in 2:08.37.

The Pack will now compete tomorrow, Saturday, against BYU in its final road dual of the season.

PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE:

SALT LAKE CITY Utah – Washington State University fell to the University of Utah in their final Pac-12 dual meet of the season, highlighted by Keiana Fountaine capturing WSU’s only victory.

Fountain took first place in the 50 free, while Taylor McCoy came in second place in the 200 back and WSU’s distance swimmers Ryan Falk and Samantha Howell captured third and fourth place, respectively.

Fountaine with her win tonight in the 50 free brings her total to 6 wins this season. Fountaine was also .5 seconds away from topping her personal best time in the event.

“I know that we are going to continue to focus on Pac-12s” said Head Coach Matt Leach “We are going to keep working on our confidence and getting stronger in practice every day”

The Cougars will travel to Boise next week to take on the Boise State Broncos on Saturday January 25. This will be WSU’s last dual meet before Pac-12s.