How Much Money Is Up for Grabs at 2020 FINA Champions Series?

Note: in earlier articles during our coverage of the Champions Series meet, we incorrectly applied the relay prize money to all events. The prize money for the 2020 series will mirror the 2019 series. The information below reflects the correct prize money.

Almost $2 million in prize money is up for grabs over the next 2 weeks in China as 70+ of the world’s top swimmers head to Shenzen and Beijing to dash for cash.

The prize money for this year’s meet will remain the same as the 2019 series, with $29,000 available in each of 28 individual events (for $812,000 total), plus an additional $32,000-per-meet available to relay swimmers. That adds up to $844,000-per-meet, plus a $20,000 bonus for all World Records set (though World Records seem unlikely).

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Individual Events (x28):

1st place – $10,000

2nd place – $8,000

3rd place – $6,000

4th place – $5,000

World Record Bonus – $20,000

2020 FINA Champions Series Prize Money – Relays (x2):

1st place – $16,000

2nd place – $12,000

3rd place – $8,000

4th place – $6,000

The prize money above is in addition to engagement fees that FINA is paying to athletes in exchange for their participation in supporting events like press conferences.

Each race will have 4 swimmers, and all 4 swimmers will score points. There are no “series” bonuses, and no minimum time standards that have to be met in order to earn money.

Last season, Sarah Sjostrom led all athletes with $104,000 in earnings, though she’s not participating in this year’s series. Katinka Hosszu was 2nd with $87,000, and Michael Andrew was 3rd with $60,000 earned. The 4th-best earner, Chad le Clos, also is not participating this year.

Last season, with 3 meets, the United States won the most prize money as a group – almost doubling Russia. This year, with the hosts China bringing the most athletes to the meet, they should lead that category.

2019 Series Prize Money Table – Overall (3 meets)