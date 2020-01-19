2020 FINA Champions Series – Beijing: Day 2 Live Recap

2020 FINA Champions Swim Series

Day 2 from Beijing promises to have some fantastic rematches between swimmers from Meet 1 in Shenzhen. Ryosuke Irie joins the startlist for event 1, the men’s 100m backstroke, and after yesterday’s tied first-place finish, will look to edge out a win over his competition.

Katinka Hosszu and Liliana Szilagyi will face off again in the 200m butterfly. In Shenzhen, Hosszu was in second place at 150 but stormed down the last 50 to snatch the win. After a heavy schedule across the last week, will she be able to continue that form?

Danas Rapsys and Sun Yang will do battle for the 4th time this week in the Men’s 400m Freestyle. Yesterday, Sun Yang got the edge over Rapsys in the last 50 of the 200 free to claim gold by just 0.2. Russian teammates Vladimir Morozov and Andrei Minakov had a very tight race in the men’s 100m freestyle, with Minakov getting the touch over Moroxov by just 0.08. They go head-to-head again today in the same event.

Men’s 200m Backstroke

Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 1:55.55 Jacob Pebley (USA) 1:58.59 Matt Grevers (USA) 1:59.80 Radoslaw Kawecki (POL) 2:01.95

Ryosuke Irie led from the beginning in this race, setting a faster pace than the rest of the field from the first 50. After his tied-first place finish yesterday in the 100 back, his time of 1:55.55 was a considerable 3 seconds ahead of anyone else.

America’s Jacob Pebley moves up the ranks today, improving on his 3rd place finish in Shenzhen and taking 0.5 off his time in the process.

Women’s 200m Butterfly

Liliana Szilagyi (HUN) 2:08.37 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2:08.56 Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) 2:09.17 Boglarka Kapas Boglarka Kapas (HUN) 2:09.91

One of the most exciting races of the day saw Hungarian swimmers Katinka Hosszu and Liliana Szilagyi chase eachother down throughout the race. Last week it was Hosszu doing the chasing down the last 50 after she touched 2nd at the 150 mark. However, today Szilagyi had more in the tank and swam a similar race, splitting 32.97 on the last length to out-touch her teammate.

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Matthew Temple (AUS) 51.71 Andrei Minakov (RUS) 51.81 Michael Andrew (USA) 52.18 Oleg Kostin (RUS) 53.49

Michael Andrew took this race out hard today, touching 0.5 faster than the rest of the field at 50 metres. However, he couldn’t hold on to his killer pace in the back end. Matthew Temple attacked this race in the opposite way, coming home faster that he did last week to out-touch Minakov for the win.

Women’s 50m Freestyle

Liu Xang (CHN) 24.03 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 24.38 Femke Heemskerk (NED) 24.79 Michelle Coleman (SWE) 24.84

It was the same quartet in the women’s 50m freestyle and the exact same finish too. Liu Xang of China held off the competition from sprinting ace Kromowidjojo to finish in 24.03, 0.01 faster than her winning time from Shenzhen. Michelle Coleman had one of the standout swims in yesterday mixed freestyle relay (she split 53.89 in the anchor leg for her team) but today couldn’t improve on her 50 time, posting the exact same mark as did last week.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Ippei Watanabe (JPN) 2:08.40 Arno Kamminga (NED) 2:08.95 Josh Prenot (USA) 2:12.22 Dmitriy Balandin (KAZ) 2:12.36

Winner of this event last week, Arno Kamminga was unable to keep up with the pace of new arrival to this event, Ippei Watanabe. The race separated quickly with a gap forming between 1+2 and 3+4. Prenot and Balandin both improved on their times from Shenzhen bu over a second each, however, this time the American swimmer got the edge over his competition by storming down the last 50 metres.

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Kira Toussaint (NED) 59.64 Anastasiia Fesikova (RUS) 1:00.52 Fu Yuanhui (CHN) 1:00.79 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 1:01.24

Kira Toussaint completed the double in this event today, the only swimmer to slip under the 60 mark both here and earlier in the week. A disappointing 4th place finish and 3 second addition on to her 200 back yesterday didn’t stop her from turning things around today in the 100.

Katinka Hosszu took a whole 2 seconds off her time from meet 1. She’s had very little time between this and the 200 fly, and now has a very short window until the 200IM.

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Sun Yang (CHN) 3:44.98 Ji Xinjie (CHN) 3:47.04 Danas Rapsys (LTU) 3:49.62 Dominik Kozma (HUN) 3:57.71

Sun Yang turned on the heat in this race after 100m and started to form a gap between himself and Rapsys. Last week, Xinjie finished 2 seconds behind Rapsys, but today turned that around. The two swimmers were together until 300m when Xinjie negative split his last 100 and pulled away from Rapsys who couldn’t stick with him.

Dominik Kozmo swam an almost identical swim to that which he did in Shenzhen, although finishing 8 seconds behind the rest of the field.

Women’s 50m Butterfly

Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 25.91 Jeanette Ottesen (DEN) 25.92 Elena di Liddo (ITA) 26.69 Michelle Coleman (SWE) 26.91

A much closer finish today in this event, although the same finishing order as meet 1. Sprinting veterans Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Jeanette Ottesen are no starngers to racing eachother, and today showed their class with two sub-26 swims.

Elena di Liddo, who won the 100m fly yesterday, touched in the same time as Shenzhen. Michelle Coleman managed to slip under the 27 mark this time, touching in 26.91.

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 48.32 Andrei Minakov (RUS) 48.78 Pieter Timmers (BEL) 48.99 Marcelo Chierighini (BRA) 49.32

Russian teammates Andrei Minakov and Vladimir Morozov faced off once again today, but this time it was Morozov who got the edge. He took 0.7 off his time from last week in doing so, claiming his second win of the meet after taking gold in the 50 free yesterday.

Pieter Timmers of Belgium imrpoved on his performance in the 200 yesterday which saw him finish with a 1:51.94, over 3 seconds behind the rest of the field. He slipped under the 49 mark by the finest of margins today to out-touch Chierighini.

Women’s 200m IM

Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 2:09.26 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2:09.93 Rika Omoto (JPN) 2:10.09 Ye Shiwen (CHN) 2:11.02

Men’s 50m Breaststroke

Joao Gomes Junior (BRA) 27.08 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) 27.22 Arno Kamminga (NED) 27.48 Lima Felipe (BRA) 27.53

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Yu Jingyao (CHn) 1:07.18 Martina Carraro (ITA) 1:07.25 Alia Atkinson (JAM) 1:08.88 Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 1:10.12

Men’s 50m Backstroke

Michael Andrew (USA) 24.92 Robert Glinta (ROU) 24.99 Xy Jiayu (CHN) 25.05 Apostolos Christou (GRE) 25.22

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Yang Junxuan (CHN) 1:54.98 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 1:55.21 Feme Heemskerk (NED) 1:57.67 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2:06.89

Mixed Medley 4x100m Relay