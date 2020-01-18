Daiya Seto Sets New Asian Record in 200 Butterfly

Daiya Seto has certainly made his mark on day 1 of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Beijing, China, setting a new Asian Record in the 200m Butterfly. Also on the schedule for him today was the 200IM where he delivered another stellar swim.

The 200m Butterfly was first up for Seto where he set an early lead, touching over 2 seconds ahead of his competition at the 100 metre mark (53.36). His prevoius best time was 1:53.86 which he clocked at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea last July. This time won him a silver medal behind 19-year-old Kristof Milak who smashed Michael Phelp’s World Record in a time of 1:50.73.

Just under an hour after setting this new mark, Seto delivered another remarkable swim in the 200 IM, posting a time of 1:55.55. He took 0.7 off his previous best time of 1:56.14 which he again set in Gwangju last year.

Seto has had a fantastic start to this Olympic season, setting a new SCM World Record in the 400IM at the ISL Final in Las Vegas not even a month ago. His stand-out swims from today’s competition place him in a great position not only for tomorrow, but for the rest of the season as well.

Seto’s splits in full were 24.72 – 53.36 (28.64) – 1:22.34 (28.98) – 1:52.53 (30.19)