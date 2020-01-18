USA Swimming Introduces New Health Program In Partnership with Talkspace

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the national governing body for swimming in the United States, and Talkspace, the global leader in telebehavioral health, today announced the launch of a new mental health service available at no cost to all National Team athletes, as well as 2016 Olympic swimmers.

This new initiative further emphasizes USA Swimming’s goal of continuously improving overall athlete health and safety. Supporting athletes and helping them be their best goes beyond training support and physical health resources. Mental health is a major component of an athlete’s performance and development – both while competing and in preparation for their post-athletic career.

“Our role in the National Team division is to support our National Team athletes and to understand how we best provide for their physical, emotional and mental well-being,” USA Swimming Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said. “Partnering with a leader such as Talkspace to provide easy, reliable access to mental health services will hopefully motivate more athletes to prioritize their mental health, while also creating a legion of inspiring role models for the younger generations to further the dialogue to stamp out the stigma.”

“Providing USA Swimming athletes with access to Talkspace as they prepare for competition and ‘life after the pool’ gives the athletes the opportunity to achieve their peak mental performance in a de-stigmatized, flexible way,” Talkspace Chief Commercial Officer, Lynn Hamilton, said. “By partnering with Talkspace, USA Swimming athletes will be able to connect with providers in a way that respects their individual schedules and needs. We are proud official partners of this accomplished organization.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately one in four young adults between 18 and 24 has a diagnosable mental health condition and only 1 in 5 of these individuals get professional help. USA Swimming and Talkspace together are making these conversations more accessible than ever for athletes, no matter where they are.

For more information about Talkspace, please visit https://www.talkspace.com

