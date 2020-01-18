2020 FINA Champions Series – Beijing: Day 1 Live Recap

2020 FINA Champions Swim Series – Beijing

Day 1 of the second competition in the FINA Champions Series sees the same events schedule as we saw in Shenzhen; 15 events in total, starting with the Women’s 200m backstroke. Many of the same athletes who competed at the beginning on the week are racing again, with some notable additions to the startlists too.

Daiya Seto joins the startlist and is racing the 200m butterfly and the 200IM. He set one of the most recent World Records in the 400IM back in December at the ISL Final in Las Vegas. Katinka Hosszu is back in action in the same two events as day 1 in Shenzhen; the 200m backstroke and 100m butterfly. Danas Rapsys and Sun Yang will do battle again in the men’s 200m freestyle, a much anticipated race after Rapsys out-touched Yang by a mere 0.03 of a second last week. Ryosuke Irie joins the lineup in the Men’s 100 Back, with Pieter Timmers also heading in to the Men’s 200 Free.

Women’s 200m Backstroke

Men’s 200m Butterfly

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 50m Freestyle

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 50m Butterfly

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Men’s 200m IM

Women’s 50m Breaststroke

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 50m Backstroke

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay