2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville continues this morning with day 3 prelims. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free. After setting a new NAG Record in the 100 fly last night, Regan Smith is set to race in the 100 back, an event in which she’s the World Record holder. Smith will also compete in the 200 fly. American Record holder and World Champion Simone Manuel will swim the 50 free.

Andrew Seliskar, who’s slated to swim the 200 fly, is one to look out for on the men’s side. Last night, Seliskar had the fastest swim of anyone in the 100 fly, but he put up that time in the B final. Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held will compete in the 50 free, while Worlds medalist Zane Grothe takes on the 400 free.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FLY

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREE

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACK

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 FREE

Top 8 Qualifiers: