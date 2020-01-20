Smith & Licon Take Over 2020 PSS Leads In Fast Knoxville Meet

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
The Knoxville Pro Swim Series featured the top three women’s swims and top four men’s swims of the series so far, with Regan Smith and Will Licon claiming series leads.
In Knoxville, Smith put up two of the top three swims of the entire PSS this season, taking over the series lead from Katie Ledecky. Smith’s 58.27 in the 100 back (worth 986 Power Points) will take over as the time to beat. And it’s going to be tough, even for Ledecky: in order to best that swim, Ledecky would need to be 1:53.4, 3:57.4, 8:06.9 or 15:24.5 in the distance freestyles. It would take 1:04.4/2:19.7 in the breaststrokes, 55.7/2:02.3 in the butterflys, 2:06.6/4:27.5 in the IMs or 23.7/51.9 in sprint free. That means Smith is in firm control of the series, unless someone else has an otherworldly swim later in the tour.
On the men’s side, Licon took over the lead with a 2:10.34 win in the 200 breast. Runner-up Anton McKee had the second-best swim of the series so far, and the top two 400 freestylers (Zane Grothe and Kieran Smith) also beat former series leader Grothe’s 889-point swim from Greensboro.
Licon scored 917 FINA points with his swim – that one is going to be much more approachable than Smith’s swim. For example, in freestyle, it would take 21.5/48.2/1:44.9/3:46.4/7:45.2/14:56.2 to pass Licon, with those sprint times a possibility for several Americans. It would take 53.3/1:55.1 in backstroke, 58.7 in breast, 51.2/1:54.7 in fly or 1:57.2/4:10.8 in IM. That makes the men’s title much more wide open at this point.
The winners will take home the $10,000 series title.
For comparison: it took a 947-point swim to win the men’s title last year and a 968-point swim to win the women’s.
TOP FINA POINT SWIMS – 2019-2020 PRO SWIM SERIES
Note: we’re using the 2019 FINA Power Points tables (here and here), as those were the tables specifically linked to by USA Swimming for the Greensboro Pro Swim Series last fall. FINA has updated its Power Points tables for 2020, but it appears the PSS will use the 2019 tables for consistency with the Greensboro meet.
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|FINA Points
|Time
|Event
|Meet
|1
|Regan Smith
|986
|58.27
|100 Back
|Knoxville
|2
|Phoebe Bacon
|956
|58.86
|100 Back
|Knoxville
|3
|Regan Smith
|955
|2:05.94
|200 Back
|Knoxville
|4
|Katie Ledecky
|939
|8:14.95
|800 Free
|Greensboro
|5
|Katie Ledecky
|936
|4:01.68
|400 Free
|Greensboro
|6
|Katie Ledecky
|931
|1:55.68
|200 Free
|Greensboro
|7
|Allison Schmitt
|923
|1:56.01
|200 Free
|Knoxville
|8
|Annie Lazor
|919
|2:23.06
|200 Breast
|Knoxville
|9
|Madisyn Cox
|915
|2:09.88
|200 IM
|Knoxville
|10
|Kylie Masse
|908
|59.88
|100 Back
|Greensboro
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|FINA Points
|Time
|Event
|Meet
|1
|Will Licon
|917
|2:10.34
|200 Breast
|Knoxville
|2
|Anton McKee
|897
|2:11.34
|200 Breast
|Knoxville
|3
|Zane Grothe
|894
|3:48.38
|400 Free
|Knoxville
|4
|Kieran Smith
|893
|3:48.51
|400 Free
|Knoxville
|5
|Zane Grothe
|889
|3:48.80
|400 Free
|Greensboro
|6
|Luca Urlando
|888
|1:56.00
|200 Fly
|Greensboro
|7
|Justin Ress
|885
|53.99
|100 Back
|Knoxville
|7
|Anton McKee
|885
|2:11.90
|200 Breast
|Greensboro
|9
|Andrew Wilson
|884
|2:11.94
|200 Breast
|Greensboro
|10
|Carson Foster
|880
|1:58.93
|200 IM
|Greensboro
