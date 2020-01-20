Zach Apple was Going 1:24 200 Frees in Practice…Sort Of (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: Nathan Adrian, 2016, 48.00

Trials Cut: 50.49

Top 3 Finishers

50 free champ Nyls Korstanje took it out with the lead, but World Champion Zach Apple and Olympic Champion Ryan Held pulled ahead to battle for the win. Apple had the closing speed to win it, out-touching Held 48.98 to 49.09.

Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil touched 3rd in 49.48, while Korstanje landed 4th in 49.52. Mikel Schreuders was just a few hundredths back in 49.58. U.S. National Teamers Dean Farris (49.74) and Justin Ress (49.81) were 6th and 7th.