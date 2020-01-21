Hopkin Posts 21.58/47.40 For Arkansas Senior Day Meet; Drury Men Sweep OBU

Arkansas vs. Drury, Oklahoma Baptist

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Fayetteville, Arkansas

SCY

Full Results

Unscored

Meet Recap

The Arkansas Razorbacks hosted Drury and Oklahoma Baptist in an unscored triple meet Saturday at Arkansas. On the women’s side, senior Anna Hopkin led the Razorbacks’ dominant effort, as they came away with wins in all except three events.

Hopkin, who represents Great Britain internationally, has been one of the top sprinters in the NCAA the past few seasons, and ended her home meet career by setting pool records in both of her individual events. Hopkin won the 50 free in 21.58 and the 100 free in 47.40, over a two second margin of victory in the 50 free and four and a half second margin of victory in the 100 free. Hopkin’s best times this season of 21.10 and 46.59 rank her tied for 2nd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 free in the NCAA this season.

The only three events that Arkansas didn’t take all went to Drury sophomore Tori Sopp. Sopp, also a British national, won the 200 fly in 2:09.36, the 100 fly in 56.92, and the 200 IM in 2:06.16.

On the men’s side Drury dominated Oklahoma Baptist (Arkansas doesn’t have a men’s team), winning every single event. Oleksil Khnykin led Drury’s efforts with wins in the 50 free (21.29), 100 free (46.48), and the 100 fly (50.47).

Daniel Santos had the best finishes of any Oklahoma Baptist swimmer, taking 2nd in both the 100 free (46.96) and the 200 free (1:45.60), while Julie Day took 3rd in the 100 free (52.37).

Arkansas Release

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Competing in their last meet at the Health, Physical Education and Recreation (HPER) Building, the three members of the senior class took home a total of eight podium finishes, including to two new pool records by Anna Hopkin.

TOP RAZORBACKS

Hopkin did not disappoint, posting two new pool records in the 50 free (21.58) and shortly after in the 100 free (47.40). The senior has had a stellar career as a Razorback, breaking four individual school records a total of 15 times along with being a part of three school record relays that have been broken seven times.

Fellow seniors Carly Holland (200 fly) and Sarah Dalton Chambliss (100 fly) also took home individual titles. The three seniors finished off the day by sweeping the final relay of the meet together.

It was a great day on the diving side of things as Estilla Mosena had a NCAA zone qualifying score for both her 1-meter and 3-meter, alongside freshman Josephine Matalone, who tallied up a score of 288 on her 3-meter to also post a NCAA zone qualifying score.

QUOTEABLES

Arkansas Head Coach Neil Harper

“It was a great day for all three of our seniors. They all stepped up, performed well and made some lasting memories on a great senior day! It was very fitting that Anna, Dalton and Carly were on the final winning relay together to finish the meet in style. Anna was amazing in the 50 and 100 today. She broke the pool records which are all from previous SEC and NCAA Championships. The team has been practicing well and we are all focused on our final three meets heading into the SEC Championships.”

Arkansas Head Diving Coach Dale Schultz

“I was excited to see the hard work pay off for both Esti and Josie. It was nice for them to be able to compete at home again!”

UP NEXT

The Razorbacks will be in action next Friday, traveling to Houston for a dual meet.

Drury Release

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark– The Drury men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams won 20 events at the Arkansas Tri meet on Saturday. Both Tori Sopp and Oleksil Khnykin won three events to pace the Panthers in their impressive showing vs. Arkansas and Oklahoma Baptist.

Men’s Highlights

Khnykin led the way by posting three victories for the Panthers, winning the 50 Free (21.29), 100 Free (46.48), and the100 Fly (50.47). Andrea Bergoglio and Andrew Rodriguez both won multiple events, Bergoglio in the 100 Breast (56.05) and 200 Breast (2:07.77) and Rodriguez in the 200 Fly (1:52.08) and 200 IM (1:51.51).

Other first place finishers for the Panthers were: Nathan Bighetti 100 Back (50.30), Alex Flores 200 Free (1:45.18), Lucas Lima 1000 Free (9:35.34), Pavel Semochkin 2000 Back (1:51.45), and Ean Vandergraaf 500 Free (4:40.95).

Earl Cole, a freshman diver from Springfield Glendale, took home wins in both boards, winning the one meter (278.35) and the three meter (339.95).

The Drury men also claimed wins in the 200 Medley Relay (1:29.94) and the 400 Free Relay (3:05.48).

Women’s Highlights

Sopp, a sophomore from Wallasey, England, won three events, claiming the 200 Fly, 2:09.36), 100 Fly (56.92), and the 200 IM (2:06.16).

Drury had a pair of swimmers that claimed runner-up finishes, those were Laura Pareja in the 100 back (57.00) and Katarzyna Rogowska in 50 Free (23.84).

Drury also took home a second place finish in 200 Medley Relay (1:46.05).

Drury will be back in action on Monday when they host Missouri State at Breech Pool at 5 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist Release

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After over two months off, the Oklahoma Baptist men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville on the campus of the University of Arkansas. In the unscored meet, the Bison men faced off against Drury, while the women took on Drury and the host Razorbacks.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the women’s team of Julie Day , Chase Kirby , Jamie Edwards and Rosa Escalante placed sixth with a time of 1:53.99, while the men’s team of Daniel Santos , Thomas Peterson , Alfredo Arrieche and Hank Contich touched in 1:37.36 to place fourth. In the 400-yard free relay, a men’s team comprising of Contich, Arrieche, Kaiden Gonser and Santos finished fourth after clocking in with a time of 3:17.40. The women’s team of Laura Cifuentes , Edwards, Escalante and Day took eighth in the 400-free relay after posting a time of 3:47.00.

Catherine Oakley finished the 1000-yard free in a time of 11:57.26 for fifth place. On the men’s side in the same event, Alex Yanchunas and Luke Miao placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 10:18.33 and 10:41.87.

Clocking in with a time of 2:02.97, Laura Cifuentes placed eighth in the 200-yard free, followed by Summer Dietz in ninth with a time of 2:10.96. Daniel Santos had a strong showing for the men in the same event, claiming second after touching the wall in 1:45.60.

Kaelyn Lance and Julie Day finished ninth and tenth after finishing the 100-yard backstroke with times of 1:01.13 and 1:01.32. Gonser took fifth with a time of 59.43.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Kirby led the way for the Bison after touching in 1:13.44. Jamie Turlington and Shea Copeland finished in 1:16.57 and 1:21.88 in the same event. Thomas Peterson and Jacob Usry finished fifth and sixth, respectively, after posting times of 59.45 and 1:03.52 on the men’s side.

Laura Cifuentes and Brooke Newby claimed top-five finishes in the 200-yard butterfly with times of 2:19.60 and 2:23.78. Arrieche finished fifth for the men after touching in 2:00.63.

In the 50-yard free, Edwards was OBU’s top finisher for the women after posting a time of 24.70. Contich finished third after finishing in 22.17.

Claiming a third-place finish in the 100-yard free, Day led the way for OBU after finishing in 52.37. Santos was the men’s top finisher in the same event, posting a time of 46.96 to finish second.

Lance led the Bison in the 200-yard back, her time of 2:16.31 was good for eighth. Filip Duric placed fifth after posting a time of 2:11.03.

Turlington finished fifth in the 200-yard breast with a time of 2:43.17. Contich claimed third in the same event on the men’s side, posting a time of 2:14.17.

Oakley, OBU’s lone entrant in the women’s 500 free, turned in a time of 5:55.51 to place ninth. Arrieche finished second in the men’s race with a time of 4:41.68.

In the 100-yard fly, Edwards posted a time of 1:00.26 to claim eighth place. Duric finished in seventh after turning in a time of 57.90.

Newby placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.94. Duric posted a time of 2:00.92 to finish fourth in the same event.

Anna Kathleen Harris finished third in the 3-meter diving competition, scoring 176.05 through six dives. Cassidy Wright posted a score of 166.40, while Brianna Reece scored 163.05 and Mikaela Pitsch scored 117.75. Noah Harlow finished second on the men’s side after scoring 205.70, while Jordan Atkins posted a score of 132.15.

In the 1-meter diving competition, Wright finished third with a score of 177.25. She was followed by Harris’ 169.40 and Pitsch’s 164.20. Reece scored a 153.50. On the men’s side, Harlow led the way after scoring 202.45, and Atkins finished with a score of 138.60.