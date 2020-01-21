Daily Swim Coach Workout #46

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
800 14:00 (100sw + 50k + 50drill)
2x
6×50 :50 w/ Fins Desc 1-3,4-6 (Fr / PRIME Stk x 25)
4×25 :30 Variable Sprint (F/ez, ez/F, FAST Dive, Ez)
2x
2x
2×50 1:00 p100 En3
200 3:30 50sw + 50k Recovery
75 5:00 RACE OTB Sp1
8×25 :30 5 Exhales Recovery Visualize Greatness
2x
2x
2×25 :40 Feel Ez Front End Speed p100 En3
1×50 1:00 Back 50 p100 En3
200 3:30 25sw + 25kick recovery
75 5:00 RACE OTB Sp1
8×25 :40 5 Exhales Recovery Visualize Greatness
Matt Emmert
Head Swimming & Diving Coach / Aquatics Coordinator, Roger Williams Unviersity
