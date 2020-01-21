Daily Swim Coach Workout #46

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

800 14:00 (100sw + 50k + 50drill)

2x

6×50 :50 w/ Fins Desc 1-3,4-6 (Fr / PRIME Stk x 25)

4×25 :30 Variable Sprint (F/ez, ez/F, FAST Dive, Ez)

2x

2x

2×50 1:00 p100 En3

200 3:30 50sw + 50k Recovery

75 5:00 RACE OTB Sp1

8×25 :30 5 Exhales Recovery Visualize Greatness



2x

2x

2×25 :40 Feel Ez Front End Speed p100 En3

1×50 1:00 Back 50 p100 En3

200 3:30 25sw + 25kick recovery

75 5:00 RACE OTB Sp1

8×25 :40 5 Exhales Recovery Visualize Greatness



