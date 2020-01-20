Madisyn Cox Explains 7-Effort Stunner at the end of Holiday Training Camp

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015, 2:08.66
- Trials Cut: 2:17.39
Top 3 Finishers
- Madisyn Cox (TXLA)- 2:09.88
- Alex Walsh (NAC)- 2:10.38
- Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 2:10.42
Junior phenom Alex Walsh was out quick as she led by a second at the halfway point. Worlds medalist Madisyn Cox took over on the breast leg and brought it home for the win in 2:09.88. That’s Cox’s first time under 2:10 since 2017 and her 3rd fastest swim ever in the event.
Walsh held on for 2nd in 2:10.38, taking nearly a second off her lifetime best. Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis came through on the back half to take 3rd in 2:10.42, nearly catching Walsh. SEC Champion Meghan Small was a half second shy of her best to take 4th in 2:11.88. Another junior standout, Phoebe Bacon, was just a few tenths off her best in 5th with a 2:14.87.
