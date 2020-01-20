Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Madisyn Cox Explains 7-Effort Stunner at the end of Holiday Training Camp

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

  • PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015, 2:08.66
  • Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Top 3 Finishers

  1. Madisyn Cox (TXLA)- 2:09.88
  2. Alex Walsh (NAC)- 2:10.38
  3. Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 2:10.42

Junior phenom Alex Walsh was out quick as she led by a second at the halfway point. Worlds medalist Madisyn Cox took over on the breast leg and brought it home for the win in 2:09.88. That’s Cox’s first time under 2:10 since 2017 and her 3rd fastest swim ever in the event.

Walsh held on for 2nd in 2:10.38, taking nearly a second off her lifetime best. Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis came through on the back half to take 3rd in 2:10.42, nearly catching Walsh. SEC Champion Meghan Small was a half second shy of her best to take 4th in 2:11.88. Another junior standout, Phoebe Bacon, was just a few tenths off her best in 5th with a 2:14.87.

NonameUT

WHAT A BEAST

1 hour ago

