Sprint Guru Brett Hawke Shares Opinions on How to Break World Records

When one of the most successful sprint coaches in swimming history digs deep into sprinting, we would all do well to listen.
Former Auburn head coach Brett Hawke posted a series of posts on Instagram over the weekend about men’s sprinting, covering topics including who he think will win the 100 free at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and how he thinks the World Records in different sprint events will be broken.
Hawke, who now works as development director and clinician for Fitter & Faster, resigned as the head coach at Auburn in 2018. Hawke spent 9 seasons as the lone head coach at Auburn, and before that time worked as co-head coach and assistant coach with some of the fastest sprinters in history, including World Record breakers Fred Bousquet and Cesar Cielo, and 3-time Olympic medalist Matt Targett.
Hawke has also named his favorites for Olympic gold in the 100 free at the 2020 Olympic Games. He picked two Australians, Kyle Chalmers and Cate Campbell, to win the events. The 44-year old Hawke, who has been an American citizen since 2009, represented Australia at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympic Games. He has also been on several Brazilian international coaching staffs via his work with Cesar Cielo and Bruno Fratus, among others.
Chalmers is the defending 100 free Olympic gold medalist, though to win gold he’d have to beat the 2-time defending World Champion and the world’s best male swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who beat Chalmers by .12 seconds and very-nearly got the World Record last summer in Gwangju. Campbell, meanwhile, is the 2nd-best 100 freestyler in history, but has been unable to put her best individual swims together at the biggest meets. Her only individual Olympic medal came in 2008 in the 50 free, and at last summer’s World Championships, she took silver in 52.43, which put her .39 seconds behind Simone Manuel for gold.
See Hawke’s insights and predictions below:
How to break the 100 free World Records:
How to break the 100 Fly World Records:
Brett Hawke‘s picks:
Definitely two swimmers with the potential to win. It wouldn’t be a shock at all. Campbell is as talented as Sjostrom, where I don’t think Manuel has quite the same level of raw talent. Dressel is probably more athletically talented than Chalmers, at least for the 100, but Chalmers is a freak in his own right and could absolutely win it (and has before). Dressel and Manuel have each proven themselves to be very clutch when it counts over the past quad, and I think that could be the difference maker in an Olympic final. Several guys broke into the 47s (and a few into the low 47s) last year so if any of them continue on that trajectory, they… Read more »
And then there’s Penny, who’s now back in the conversation after her upset of Manuel last night.
The second place US guy is going to be 47.2 at trials. So whoever that is probably has a 10-15% chance of winning. I would go 40-40-15 for the other US guy and 5% for the rest of the field. Women I think its too early to even speculate. Sjostrom even doesnt have a top 10 ranked swim yet this year.