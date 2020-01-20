Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mihir Ambre Ki Behatreen Performance Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Me

Pune Ke Swimmer Mihir Ambre Ne Apni Performance Ked Um Par Under-21 Boys Ki Category Mei 100m Butterfly Event Aur 4*100m Medley Relay Mei Jeeta Gold Medal. Is Tarah Maharashtra Ne Khelo India Ke 3rd Day Mei 4th Title Apne Naam Kiya.

Ambre Ka Time 54.91 Tha, Ye Time Unke Personal Best Time 54.1 Se Bhale Hi Kam Raha Par Ye Enough Tha Unko Jeet Dilane Ke Liye.Is Timing Ke Saath Unhone Delhi Ke Sameer Sejwal (57.43) Aur Karnataka Ke Sanjay C.J. (57.43) Ko Piche Chhoda.

Khelo India Event Mei Pune Mei Hi Ambre Ne Under-21 Category Mei Dono Title Apne Naam Kiya Tha.

Apeksha Fernandes (Girls Under-17, 400m Individual Medley, 5:12.19), Kenisha Gupta (Girls Under-17, 100m Freestyle, 59.14) Ki Performance Se Maharashtra Ne Badhiya Perform Kiya.

