How To Watch the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
This weekend’s Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, Tennessee will be streamed on USA Swimming‘s site, with A finals behind a paywall on NBCSport.com.
Here’s a look at the full schedule, by session:
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Live or Delay
|Webcast
|January 16
|N/A
|4 p.m. ET
|800m Freestyle
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 17
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Day 2 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 17
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30-8 p.m. ET
|Day 2 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|January 17
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30 p.m. ET
|Day 2 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 18
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Day 3 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 18
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30-8 p.m. ET
|Day 3 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|January 18
|N/A
|6:30 p.m. ET
|Day 3 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 19
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Day 4 Prelims/1500m Freestyle
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 19
|N/A
|6:30 p.m. ET
|Day 4 Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
That means that every prelims session (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) will be streamed free on USA Swimming‘s site. The distance freestyle timed final session Thursday night will also be on USASwimming.org, along with Sunday’s finals session and B finals from the other two nights. However, A finals on Friday and Saturday will be on the NBC Sports site.
Live Stream Links
- USASwimming.org: all prelims, Thursday & Sunday all finals, Friday & Saturday B finals
- NBCSports.com: Friday & Saturday A Finals
Happy New Year everyone. Big meet with a lot of foreign swimmers trying to get OQT and OST cuts to qualify for Tokyo at a FINA approved meet. In the 800 free on day 1 we have swimmers from Denmark, Canada, Chile, Brasil, Venezuela, Algeria, Columbia, Egypt, El Salvador, Russia and Israel. Are people from these places able to watch without a VPN? Is it even possible to watch NBC online without a USA cable account?