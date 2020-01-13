How To Watch the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020

Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee

Long course meters (LCM) format

Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals

Meet site

Psych Sheets

This weekend’s Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, Tennessee will be streamed on USA Swimming‘s site, with A finals behind a paywall on NBCSport.com.

Here’s a look at the full schedule, by session:

Date Network Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast January 16 N/A 4 p.m. ET 800m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org January 17 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org January 17 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. ET Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com January 17 NBC Sports Network 6:30 p.m. ET Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org January 18 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org January 18 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. ET Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com January 18 N/A 6:30 p.m. ET Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org January 19 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 4 Prelims/1500m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org January 19 N/A 6:30 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org

That means that every prelims session (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) will be streamed free on USA Swimming‘s site. The distance freestyle timed final session Thursday night will also be on USASwimming.org, along with Sunday’s finals session and B finals from the other two nights. However, A finals on Friday and Saturday will be on the NBC Sports site.

Live Stream Links