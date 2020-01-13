Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

  • Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
  • Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
  • Long course meters (LCM) format
  • Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
  • Meet site
  • Psych Sheets

This weekend’s Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, Tennessee will be streamed on USA Swimming‘s site, with A finals behind a paywall on NBCSport.com.

Here’s a look at the full schedule, by session:

Date Network Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast
January 16 N/A 4 p.m. ET 800m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org
January 17 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
January 17 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. ET Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
January 17 NBC Sports Network 6:30 p.m. ET Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
January 18 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
January 18 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. ET Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
January 18 N/A 6:30 p.m. ET Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
January 19 N/A 9:30 a.m. ET Day 4 Prelims/1500m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org
January 19 N/A 6:30 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org

That means that every prelims session (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) will be streamed free on USA Swimming‘s site. The distance freestyle timed final session Thursday night will also be on USASwimming.org, along with Sunday’s finals session and B finals from the other two nights. However, A finals on Friday and Saturday will be on the NBC Sports site.

Live Stream Links

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Marley09

Happy New Year everyone. Big meet with a lot of foreign swimmers trying to get OQT and OST cuts to qualify for Tokyo at a FINA approved meet. In the 800 free on day 1 we have swimmers from Denmark, Canada, Chile, Brasil, Venezuela, Algeria, Columbia, Egypt, El Salvador, Russia and Israel. Are people from these places able to watch without a VPN? Is it even possible to watch NBC online without a USA cable account?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!