Daniella Hawkins Sweeps Distance Events, UCLA Wins 10 of 14 Against Wash. State

WASHINGTON STATE vs UCLA

Saturday, January 11th

Gibb Pool, Pullman, WA

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

UCLA – 145 Washington State – 109

UCLA took down Pac-12 opponent Washington State in Pullman, WA on Saturday, winning 10 of 14 events. Washington State’s Keiana Fountaine was the highest scoring individual point scorer on the day. Fountaine swam 3 individual events, winning the 50/100 free, and taking 2nd place in the 200 free. In the 50 free, Fountaine clocked a 23.72, edging out UCLA’s Sophia Kosturos (23.91). Fountaine then came out of the break with the 100 free, where she turned in a 51.10 for the fastest time in the field by over 2 seconds. That time comes in only .53 seconds behind Fountaine’s season best. Keiana also raced the 200 free, where she came in 2nd with a 1:52.39. UCLA freshman Brooke Schaffer won the event in 1:52.04, after building up a 2 second lead at the halfway mark.

UCLA freshman Daniella Hawkins swept the distance free events. Hawkins first won the 1000 free by 15 seconds, finishing the race in 10:11.80. She then turned around and won the 500 free by 8 seconds, clocking a 4:56.99 for the only time in the field under 5:00.

Gabby Dang (UCLA) won the 100 fly by a huge margin, clocking a 55.25. She won the race by 2 seconds with that time. Dang also won the 100 back earlier in the meet, touching in 56.89 to beat out Washington State’s Taylor McCoy (57.35).

The teams split the breaststroke events. Claire Grover won the 100 breast for UCLA, touching in 1:03.75 to narrowly beat out her teammate, Rachel Rhee (1:03.90). Mackenzie Duarte won the 200 breast for Washington State, finishing in 2:19.71 to be the only swimmer in the field under 2:20. Duarte was Washington State’s first NCAA qualifier in a decade last season when she earned an invite in the 200 breast.

PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE:

PULLMAN, Wash. (Jan. 11, 2020) – Washington State women’s swimming recorded four wins but dropped a 145-109 contest to No. 31 UCLA at Gibb Pool Saturday. Prior to the meet, the Cougars recognized seniors Luci Brock and Ryan Falk .

Sophomore Keiana Fountaine recorded a pair of wins in the 50 and 100 free events for her fourth and fifth individual wins of the season while Junior Mackenzie Duarte picked up a win in the 200 breaststroke, her second win of the year.

The Cougars closed the meet in dramatic fashion as Falk anchored the 400 freestyle relay team that came from behind to clinch the victory, the second win for that relay team.

Washington State will close out the regular season with trips to Utah Jan. 18 and Boise State Feb. 1 before heading the Pac-12 Championships Feb. 26-29 in Federal Way, Wash.

PRESS RELEASE – UCLA:

PULLMAN, Wash. – The UCLA swim and dive team completed its road dual meet schedule with a 145-109 victory over Washington State on Saturday at Gibb Pool.

The Bruins won 10 of 14 events overall in the swim-only meet, including nine of 12 individual events. The triumph pushed UCLA’s season-opening winning streak in dual meets to seven, giving the squad a 7-0 overall record with a 4-0 mark in Pac-12 action.

Washington State dropped to 3-5 with the loss.

Freshmen Gabby Dang and Daniella Hawkins each recorded multiple wins for the Bruins, with Dang taking first in the 100 fly and 100 back while Hawkins clinched both distance freestyle events. That duo tied for the second-most points of any individual in the meet, trailing only WSU’s Keiana Fountaine.

The Bruins opened the competition with a victory in the 400 medley relay, as the UCLA B team of Delaney Smith, Claire Grover, Emily Lo, and Kenisha Liu touched in 3:47.66. The Bruins had the top three relay teams in that race, as UCLA C was second at 3:49.56 while the A squad was third at 3:50.12.

Hawkins picked up her first win in the next race, the 1000 free. Her time of 10:11.90 was over 15 seconds quicker than second place Katie Sulkevich. UCLA also had the third place swimmer in Stephanie Su (10:29.00).

Freshman Brooke Schaffer picked up more points for the Bruins with a triumph in the 200 free, edging out Fontaine with a time of 1:52.04. Smith (1:53.39, third) and senior Lisa Kaunitz (1:54.50, fifth) also scored.

Dang notched her first career win in the 100 back with a time of 56.89 to extend UCLA’s lead.

Grover (1:03.75) and freshman Rachel Rhee (1:03.90) went 1-2 in the 100 breast to create even more separation. In the ensuing race, freshman Lauryn Johnson finished first in the 200 fly at 2:04.21 to conclude a streak of six consecutive wins for the Bruins.

Fontaine answered for the Cougars with back-to-back wins in the 50 and 100 free to keep the home squad within striking distance.

Freshman Sophia Kosturos got UCLA back on track with a first-place time of 2:01.17 in the 200 back, which was followed by the second wins of the day from Hawkins (4:56.99, 500 free) and Dang (55.25, 100 fly). The Bruins received their final individual win of the meet from Kenisha Liu in the 200 IM (2:04.45).

The Bruins are next in action from Jan. 17-19 in the Bruin Diving Invitational at Spieker Aquatics Center. UCLA swimmers next compete against Stanford on Jan. 31 at home.