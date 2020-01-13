Notre Dame Earns Verbal Commitment from Sprinter Max Myers (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Max Myers from Edmond, Oklahoma has announced his intention to attend and swim for the University of Notre Dame beginning in the 2021-22 school year. He will join Owen Grimaldi in the class of 2025.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Notre Dame! The coaching staff and team members have been great throughout the process. I’d like to thank my coaches, especially Coach VanSlooten of AESC, my teammates, and my family for their support. Go Irish!”

The 16-year-old Myers swims for Memorial High School and American Energy Swim Club. He is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and has been a captain of his high school team for all three of his years to date. At last February’s Oklahoma High School 6A State Meet he was runner-up in the 100 free (46.37) and finished 3rd in the 50 free (21.48). A month later he competed at Columbia Sectionals and placed 12th in the 50 and 11th in the 100. He notched lifetime bests in both events at 2019 Winter Juniors West where he finished 37th in prelims of the 100 and 46th in prelims of the 50.

Notre Dame men placed 6th of 12 teams at the 2019 ACC Championships. It took 20.01/43.76/1:36.62 to score in the freestyle events at the conference meet.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 45.47

200 free – 1:41.63

100 fly – 49.32

100 back – 53.69

