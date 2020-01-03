High School All-American Owen Grimaldi Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Owen Grimaldi of the Buenaventura Swim Club in southern California has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame. He is currently a junior at Thousand Oaks High School and will begin competition in South Bend in the fall of 2021.

Primarily a middle-distance freestyler, Grimaldi’s highest standard is in the 200 yard free, where he’s a U.S. Open qualifier. . In that same event last season, he was the California Southern Section Division II runner-up in 1:38.64. That time earned him NISCA All-America honors as the 61st-ranked high schooler in the country He also finished 4th in the 500 free.

Best Times in Yards:

100 free – 46.76

200 free – 1:38.64

500 free – 4:29.93

Middle-and-distance freestyle races have become a huge strength of the Notre Dame program in the Mike Litzinger era, which is now in its 4th season. In the current academic year, the Irish have 3 of the 6 best times in the ACC in the 500 free, including junior Zach Yeadon, who leads the conference with a 4:14.31.

Notre Dame finished 6th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championship.

