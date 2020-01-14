Free/Fly Specialist Audrey Crowel (2021) Verbally Commits to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Audrey Crowel, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue University and will begin in the fall of 2021. Crowel is a junior at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne and she swims year-round for the club team Summit City Aquatics.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Purdue University! I ended up choosing this team because I was incredibly impressed by the team culture and future goals of the Boilermakers. In addition, the coaching staff and student/athlete resources were beyond my expectations and I can’t wait to be a future athlete and student at Purdue! Boiler up!”

Crowel represented Homestead at the 2019 Indiana High School State Championships, placing 6th in the 200 free (1:50.73) and 12th in the 100 fly (56.12). She split 25.28 on the 3rd-place 200 medley relay and led off the 6th-place 400 free relay (52.31).

In club swimming, she competed at Greensboro Futures this summer, finaling in the 200 free. She also swam at the Indiana LSC Senior Long Course Championships where she made finals in the 200/400 free and 100/200 fly. At the SCY version of the LSC state meet last spring, she placed 5th in the 100 fly, 9th in the 200 fly, and 12th in the 100 free.

Crowel’s times are still a bit short of scoring at the conference level. It took 1:48.56/4:49.02 in the 200/500 free and 54.50/2:00.65 in the 100/200 fly to get a second swim at 2019 B1G Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.01

500 free – 4:58.13

100 fly – 55.88

200 fly – 2:03.46

