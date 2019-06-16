Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Miller, Smoliga Win 2019 Pro Swim Series Titles, $10K; Andrew Leads Money List

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Cody Miller and Olivia Smoliga are your 2019 Pro Swim Series champions, navigating the new format to win $10,000 apiece for the top male and female swims of the series in FINA points. Meanwhile Michael Andrew led all money-earners on the series with $25,750.

Miller vultured his title late, blasting a 2:08.98 in the 200 breast at the penultimate stop of the series in Bloomington in May. Miller went after that meet for times far better than his rested times last summer, and his 200 breast was a career-best. It garnered 947 FINA points – a good 20 points beyond the previous best swims. Luca Urlando made a late charge with his 1:53.84 in the 200 fly at Clovis, but that was only worth 939 FINA points, just behind Miller.

Smoliga won her title earlier, going 58.73 in the 100 back at the Richmond stop. That was worth 968 points – edging out Annie Lazor‘s Bloomington 200 breast (2:20.77) by just three FINA points.

FINA points are based off of the standing world records, allowing meet organizers to compare times across events. The downside is that an especially fast or slow world record will disproportionately affect that event in its ability to give out FINA points. That was very apparent on the men’s side, where four of the top six swims came in the 200 breast. For the women, three of the top six came in the 100 back.

Meanwhile, Andrew led the series in overall prize money earned, despite not taking in the $10,000 bonus. Andrew compiled $25,750 over his four stops on the tour – he didn’t swim this week’s Clovis meet, but still led all money-earners by about $4,000 over Smoliga.

Prize Money System

The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.

Individual Events (including stroke 50s)

  • 1st: $1500
  • 2nd: $1000
  • 3rd: $500

Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)

  • $1500

SwimSquad Relay

  • $1000 ($250 apiece) to winning relay
  • $1000 ($250 apiece) to relay with fastest add-up relay reaction times

Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)

  • $10,000

Series Champions & Top Swims

Here are the top swims (in FINA points) across the series. The bolded swims at the top are the $10,000 series champions:

Women:

Rank Athlete FINA Points Time Event Meet
1 Olivia Smoliga 968 58.73 100 Back Richmond
2 Annie Lazor 965 2:20.77 200 Breast Bloomington
3 Katie Ledecky 964 8:10.70 800 Free Bloomington
4 Regan Smith 958 58.82 100 Back Bloomington
5 Katie Ledecky 956 3:59.95 400 Free Bloomington
6 Kathleen Baker 946 59.17 100 Back Des Moines
7 Regan Smith 943 2:06.47 200 Back Bloomington
7 Katie Ledecky 943 8:14.24 800 Free Richmond
9 Olivia Smoliga 938 59.35 100 Back Des Moines
9 Katie Ledecky 938 4:01.50 400 Free Richmond

Men:

Rank Athlete FINA Points Time Event Meet
1 Cody Miller 947 2:08.98 200 Breast Bloomington
2 Luca Urlando 939 1:53.84 200 Fly Clovis
3 Ryan Murphy 927 53.17 100 Back Knoxville
3 Will Licon 927 2:09.90 200 Breast Des Moines
5 Nic Fink 926 2:09.93 200 Breast Des Moines
6 Josh Prenot 925 2:09.96 200 Breast Knoxville
7 Daniel Roy 915 2:10.43 200 Breast Clovis
7 Anton Ipsen 915 14:57.15 1500 Free Richmond
9 Marius Kusch 913 51.35 100 Fly Des Moines
9 Michael Andrew 913 1:57.49 200 IM Richmond

Final Money List

Note: the following list tracks “money earned,” though not necessarily “money received.” Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or NCAA swimming have restrictions on how much prize money they can accept.

Swack

You know the system is messed up when Cody Miller somehow comes away with the Pro swim title.

Yolo

Yeah fr. A 2:08.9 doesn’t even compare to a 1:53.8

Troy

That photo of Cody Miller is really creepy.

Ecoach

Not sure what year they changed and am probably dating myself but 1000 points used to equal the average of the top 8 times ever done.

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending

Read More »

