Miller, Smoliga Win 2019 Pro Swim Series Titles, $10K; Andrew Leads Money List

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Cody Miller and Olivia Smoliga are your 2019 Pro Swim Series champions, navigating the new format to win $10,000 apiece for the top male and female swims of the series in FINA points. Meanwhile Michael Andrew led all money-earners on the series with $25,750.

Miller vultured his title late, blasting a 2:08.98 in the 200 breast at the penultimate stop of the series in Bloomington in May. Miller went after that meet for times far better than his rested times last summer, and his 200 breast was a career-best. It garnered 947 FINA points – a good 20 points beyond the previous best swims. Luca Urlando made a late charge with his 1:53.84 in the 200 fly at Clovis, but that was only worth 939 FINA points, just behind Miller.

Smoliga won her title earlier, going 58.73 in the 100 back at the Richmond stop. That was worth 968 points – edging out Annie Lazor‘s Bloomington 200 breast (2:20.77) by just three FINA points.

FINA points are based off of the standing world records, allowing meet organizers to compare times across events. The downside is that an especially fast or slow world record will disproportionately affect that event in its ability to give out FINA points. That was very apparent on the men’s side, where four of the top six swims came in the 200 breast. For the women, three of the top six came in the 100 back.

Meanwhile, Andrew led the series in overall prize money earned, despite not taking in the $10,000 bonus. Andrew compiled $25,750 over his four stops on the tour – he didn’t swim this week’s Clovis meet, but still led all money-earners by about $4,000 over Smoliga.

Prize Money System

The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.

Individual Events (including stroke 50s)

1st: $1500

2nd: $1000

3rd: $500

Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)

$1500

SwimSquad Relay

$1000 ($250 apiece) to winning relay

$1000 ($250 apiece) to relay with fastest add-up relay reaction times

Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)

$10,000

Series Champions & Top Swims

Here are the top swims (in FINA points) across the series. The bolded swims at the top are the $10,000 series champions:

Women:

Men:

Final Money List

Note: the following list tracks “money earned,” though not necessarily “money received.” Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or NCAA swimming have restrictions on how much prize money they can accept.