2019 SwimSquads: Adams Family Wins, Jaeger Holds Off Beisel By Single Point

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Cammile Adams and the Adams Family have won the 2019 SwimSquad Battles, while Connor Jaeger‘s Jaeg-Train bested Elizabeth Beisel‘s Beisel Bunch for second by just one point.

SCORING FORMAT

Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.

Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are: Free (50 through 1500) Back (50 through 200) Breast (50 through 200) Fly (50 through 200) IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM) Flex (any two races)

An athlete must make the top 8 to score points: 1st: 10 2nd: 8 3rd: 7 4th: 5 5th: 4 6th: 3 7th: 2 8th: 1



Final Scores

Total Knoxville Des Moines Richmond Open Water Nats Bloomington Clovis Adams Family 406 101 93 74 12 64 62 Jaeg-Train 377 88 60 82 13 72 62 Beisel Bunch 376 71 74 60 7 89 75 DiRadSquad 304.5 91 36 82.5 15 60 20

Here’s a look at the team-by-team scoring:

ADAMS FAMILY

Adams Family 62 Starter Points Free Chris Wieser 800/1500 FR 16 Back Breast Fly Kelsi Dahlia 50/100FL 16 IM Evie Pfiefier 200/400 IM 12 Flex Erica Sullivan 800/1500 FR 18

JAEG-TRAIN

Jaeg-Train 62 Starter Points Free Mallory Comerford 100/200 FR 18 Back Matt Grevers 50/100 BK 18 Breast Devon Nowicki 50/100 BR 8 Fly IM Daniel Roy 200 IM Flex Justin Ress 50/100 BK 18

BEISEL BUNCH

Beisel Bunch 75 Starter Points Free Michael Chadwick 50/100 FR 18 Back Isabelle Stadden 100/200 BK 20 Breast Fly Kendyl Stewart 50/100 FL 17 IM Flex Leah Smith 200/800 FR 20

DIRADSQUAD