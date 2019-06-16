2019 SwimSquads: Adams Family Wins, Jaeger Holds Off Beisel By Single Point

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES
and the Adams Family have won the 2019 SwimSquad Battles, while Cammile Adams Connor Jaeger‘s Jaeg-Train bested Elizabeth Beisel‘s Beisel Bunch for second by just one point. SCORING FORMAT
Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
Free (50 through 1500)
Back (50 through 200)
Breast (50 through 200)
Fly (50 through 200)
IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
Flex (any two races)
An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
1st: 10
2nd: 8
3rd: 7
4th: 5
5th: 4
6th: 3
7th: 2
8th: 1
Final Scores
Total
Knoxville
Des Moines
Richmond
Open Water Nats
Bloomington
Clovis
Adams Family
406
101
93
74
12
64
62
Jaeg-Train
377
88
60
82
13
72
62
Beisel Bunch
376
71
74
60
7
89
75
DiRadSquad
304.5
91
36
82.5
15
60
20
Here’s a look at the team-by-team scoring:
ADAMS FAMILY
Adams Family
62
Starter
Points
Free
Chris Wieser
800/1500 FR
16
Back
Breast
Fly
Kelsi Dahlia
50/100FL
16
IM
Evie Pfiefier
200/400 IM
12
Flex
Erica Sullivan 800/1500 FR
18
JAEG-TRAIN
Jaeg-Train
62
Starter
Points
Free
Mallory Comerford 100/200 FR
18
Back
Matt Grevers
50/100 BK
18
Breast
Devon Nowicki
50/100 BR
8
Fly
IM
Daniel Roy
200 IM
Flex
Justin Ress 50/100 BK
18
BEISEL BUNCH
Beisel Bunch
75
Starter
Points
Free
Michael Chadwick
50/100 FR
18
Back
Isabelle Stadden 100/200 BK
20
Breast
Fly
Kendyl Stewart
50/100 FL
17
IM
Flex
Leah Smith 200/800 FR
20
DIRADSQUAD
DiRadSquad
20
Starter
Events
Points
Free
Back
Breast
Fly
Luca Urlando 100/200 FL
20
IM
Flex
