Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 SwimSquads: Adams Family Wins, Jaeger Holds Off Beisel By Single Point

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Cammile Adams and the Adams Family have won the 2019 SwimSquad Battles, while Connor Jaeger‘s Jaeg-Train bested Elizabeth Beisel‘s Beisel Bunch for second by just one point.

SCORING FORMAT

  • Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
  • Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
    • Free (50 through 1500)
    • Back (50 through 200)
    • Breast (50 through 200)
    • Fly (50 through 200)
    • IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
    • Flex (any two races)
  • An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
    • 1st: 10
    • 2nd: 8
    • 3rd: 7
    • 4th: 5
    • 5th: 4
    • 6th: 3
    • 7th: 2
    • 8th: 1

Final Scores

Total Knoxville Des Moines Richmond Open Water Nats Bloomington Clovis
Adams Family 406 101 93 74 12 64 62
Jaeg-Train 377 88 60 82 13 72 62
Beisel Bunch 376 71 74 60 7 89 75
DiRadSquad 304.5 91 36 82.5 15 60 20

Here’s a look at the team-by-team scoring:

ADAMS FAMILY

Adams Family 62
Starter Points
Free Chris Wieser 800/1500 FR 16
Back
Breast
Fly Kelsi Dahlia 50/100FL 16
IM Evie Pfiefier 200/400 IM 12
Flex Erica Sullivan 800/1500 FR 18

JAEG-TRAIN

Jaeg-Train 62
Starter Points
Free Mallory Comerford 100/200 FR 18
Back Matt Grevers 50/100 BK 18
Breast Devon Nowicki 50/100 BR 8
Fly
IM Daniel Roy 200 IM
Flex Justin Ress 50/100 BK 18

BEISEL BUNCH

Beisel Bunch 75
Starter Points
Free Michael Chadwick 50/100 FR 18
Back Isabelle Stadden 100/200 BK 20
Breast
Fly Kendyl Stewart 50/100 FL 17
IM
Flex Leah Smith 200/800 FR 20

DIRADSQUAD

DiRadSquad 20
Starter Events Points
Free
Back
Breast
Fly Luca Urlando 100/200 FL 20
IM
Flex

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!