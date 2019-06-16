NY Butterflier Morgan Rinn Delivers Verbal Commitment To Penn State For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Rinn, a junior at Oceanside Senior High School and Long Island Express in East Moriches, New York, has made her verbal commitment to swim for Penn State in the fall of 2020. Primarily a butterflier, Rinn already has a career-best time in the 200-yard butterfly that is already faster than the NCAA ‘B’ cut time.

“So beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Penn State University! I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates for their unconditional support throughout this process. Can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion!! #WeAre”

At the 2019 Senior Metropolitan Short Course Winter Championships, Rinn took 6th place in the 400 yard IM (4:24.60), 7th place in the 100 yard butterfly (55.60), and was runner up in the 200 yard butterfly (1:59.42), She was also the 2019 MR Suffolk County Champion in the 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly (51.27 and 55.11 respectively).

Best Times in Yards:

100 fly – 55.11

200 fly – 1:58.36

200 IM – 2:04.82

400 IM – 4:22.78

Rinn’s best 200 yard butterfly time would have qualified her 13th at the 2019 Big Ten Championship and would have been second fastest on the Penn State team behind current junior Maddie Hart; her best time in 100-yard butterfly is .61 seconds off of what it took to qualify for scoring at conference. She will be joining Abby Henderson, Annie Walls, Catherine Stanford, Kylie Rydland, Lizzie Danforth, Mary Brinker, and Ellie Brandbergh as members of the class of 2024 and is the only primary butterflier.

