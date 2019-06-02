NY Sprinter Catherine Stanford Sends Verbal Commitment to Penn State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Catherine Stanford, a junior at Oceanside High School in Oceanside, New York, has announced her decision to verbally commit to Penn State University for 2020-21. She’ll join a class of 2024 that also includes Abby Henderson, Annie Walls, Kylie Rydland, Lizzie Danforth, and Mary Brinker.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Penn State University! This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, coaches and friends. I cannot wait to become a part of the Nittany Lions! #WEARE”

Stanford excels in sprint free and was runner-up in both the 50 free (23.38) and 100 free (50.96) at the 2018 New York Girls Federation Championships in November. In club swimming, where she represents Long Beach Aquatics, Stanford competed at 2019 NCSA Spring Championships in the 50/100/200 free, 50 fly, and 100 IM. She finaled in the 50/100 free and took home new PBs in the 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 IM. She had a strong long course season last summer, culminating in PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the Metropolitan Swimming LSC Senior Championships and the Eastern Zone Senior Championships. She placed second in the 50 free and the 100 free at Zones, and was 4th in the 200 free, 9th in the 200 IM, and 11th in the 100 fly.

Stanford will join a Nittany Lion sprint free group that had three sub-23.30 50 freestylers and four sub-51 100 freestylers. Top 2018-19 sprinter Katrina Kuhn was a senior this year but Stanford will overlap two years with rising sophomores Madison Ledwith, Kate Sheridan, and Olivia Jack and one year with rising junior Elizabeth Gaspari.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.30

100 free – 50.70

200 free – 1:52.26

100 fly – 56.27

200 IM – 2:06.84

Just keep swimming! That's what Catherine Stanford of #OHS_NY did this weekend to break Nassau County 50 yard freestyle record. 🏊‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gCoEbIMBAI — Oceanside School District #OSD_NY (@OSchoolsPR) November 6, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.