Sprinter Mary Brinker Verbally Commits to Penn State for 2020-21

Mary Brinker from East Aurora, New York has announced her verbal commitment to Penn State University for 2020-21.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Penn State University!! Thank you to all my coaches, friends and family for all their support. Can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion!! #WeAre”

Brinker is a junior at East Aurora High School. She swims year-round for Town Wreckers Swim Team. She placed 6th in the 50 free (23.76) and 9th in the 100 free (52.63) at 2018 NYS Federation Girls Swimming Championships in November. In club swimming, Brinker competed at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship and picked up new PBs in the 50/100 breaststrokes. She had just gone best times in the 200 breast and 400 IM in January, and in the 500 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM in December. But she specializes mainly in sprint free. Last summer she was an A-finalist in the 50/100 free and a B-finalist in the 200 free and 200 IM at 2018 Niagara Swimming LSC Long Course Championships. The following week she placed 4th in the 50 free and 11th in the 100 free at Eastern Zone Senior Long Course Championships.

Brinker will join a Nittany Lions’ sprint group that is headed by current freshman Kate Sheridan. She will overlap two years with Sheridan, Olivia Jack, Maison Ledwith, and Marie Schobel, and one year with Elizabeth Gaspari and Camryn Berry.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.47

100 free – 51.95

200 free – 1:54.07

