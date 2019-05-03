4x Georgia HS State Champ Abby Pilkenton Delivers Verbal to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Atlanta, Georgia sprinter Abby Pilkenton has made a verbal commitment to swim at North Carolina State University beginning in the 2020-21 school year. She will join a class of 2024 that also includes verbal commits Abby Arens, Abby Doss, Katey Lewicki, and Morgan Jones. Pilkenton is a junior at Holy Innocents Episcopal High School in Atlanta. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, she just won the 1A-3A 100/200 free double for the second year in a row at the 2019 GHSA 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet in February. Pilkenton won the 100 free this time by nearly a body length, going 50.14. A year ago she tied for first with 50.98. She also repeated her state title in the 200 free (1:47.06 vs 1:48.32 in 2017).

Pilkenton swims year-round with Dynamo Swim Club. She is a Winter Juniors-or-better qualifier in the 100/200/500 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. She recently improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200 free at Southern Premier Invitational, where she finaled in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. Last summer she won the 400 free at Cary Futures. She was runner-up in the 200 free and took third in the 100 free, 9th in the 200 IM, and 12th in the 800 free and 400 IM. Her 100 free (58.09), 200 free (2:03.01), and 800 free (9:08.57) were PBs.

NC State has an outstanding sprint free group. They placed 5th in the 200 free relay and 12th in the 400 free relay at 2019 NCAA Championships. Pilkenton will join the Wolfpack just as All-American Ky-Lee Perry graduates but she will overlap two years with Kylee Alons and Sophie Hansson and one year with Sirena Rowe and Julia Poole.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 49.90

200 free – 1:47.04

500 free – 4:55.91

50 free – 23.75

50 free relay – 23.22

400 IM – 4:21.59

200 IM – 2:04.15

100 fly – 55.81

