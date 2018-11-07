15 Abby Arens Verbally Commits to In-state Wolfpack for 2020-21

Raleigh, North Carolina-native Abby Arens has announced her verbal commitment to the North Carolina State University Wolfpack’s class of 2024. She wrote on social media:

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at NC State University! Thank you to all of my friends, coaches, family, and teammates who have helped me along the way! Go Pack!!!🐺”

Arens is our #15 recruit from the high school class of 2020. She is a junior at Saint Mary’s School and swims year-round for Marlins of Raleigh. A standout breaststroker and IMer, she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American with Summer Juniors-or-better time standards in the 100/200 breast, 200/400 IM, and 100 fly.

In her sophomore season at Saint Mary’s she won the 200 IM (2:02.51) and 100 breast (1:01.40 for a state and meet record) at the 2018 NCISAA State 3A Championships, defending her freshman-year wins where she’d been 2:02.98 and 1:02.19, respectively. The 1:02.19 breaststroke from 2017 was also a state and meet record.

Arens competed at Phillips 66 Championships in Irvine this past summer. She finaled in the 50m breast (26th), 100m breast (17th), and 200m breast (19th), updating her times in all three distances, as well as in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

The Wolfpack had a trio of freshman score in the B final of the 100 breast at last year’s ACC Women’s Championships: Anna Shumate, Olivia Calegan, and Olivia Fisher. Arens would have made the A final and been the fastest among them by 7/10. She also would have made the A final of the 200 breast, an event where the Wolfpack was much less present. The Wolfpack picked up Swedish breaststroker Sophie Hansson this season, too. In IMs, Arens will overlap with Emma Muzzy, Julia Poole, Olivia Fisher, Brooke Rubendall, and Kate Moore.

Her top SCY times are:

200 breast – 2:10.04

100 breast – 1:00.00

50 breast – 28.27

400 IM – 4:15.90

200 IM – 1:59.93

