Clovis, Not Santa Clara, Will Host Final Stop of 2019 Pro Swim Series

USA Swimming has announced Clovis, California as the 5th-and-final stop of the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series circuit. Clovis was the only site previously unannounced, though sources indicated when the other 4 were announced in October that California was likely to be home to the 5th meet.

While a California conclusion to the circuit is traditional, it has historically been Santa Clara in the Bay Area that has hosted the last meet of the series. Now the meet will move about a 3-hour drive inland to the Central California city of Clovis, which is a suburb of Fresno.

The move severely limits the opportunities for direct flights. According to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, only 11 major American cities have direct flights to Fresno, most of which are west coast cities: Chicago (seasonal), Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Clovis will host the meet at the Clovis North High School Aquatics Complex, which has two 50-meter by 25-yard pools. The main competition pool is a constant 2-meter depth pool, while the other pool has a diving well at one end and a shallow 3-foot depth area on the other end with a 2-meter depth on the other. The facility has permanent spectator seating for 740, with room to bring in additional bleacher seating.

The school year at Clovis North High School ends a week earlier.

For the first time in 2019, USA Swimming changed the bidding model for the Pro Swim Series shift from one where USA Swimming paid a $20,000 management fee to one where host cities and facilities pay a ‘rights fee’ to host meets. The result is 5 cities that have not recently (if ever) hosted, while long-time hosts like Austin and Santa Clara have been boxed-out.

“We are very excited about the tremendous interest from teams, convention and visitors’ bureaus and sports commissions from across the country, wanting to bring a high-level swimming event to their community,” USA Swimming President & Chief Executive Officer Tim Hinchey III said. “Beyond their great competition venues, our five selected hosts have the resources, contacts and commitment to help market and facilitate incredible events for our athletes.”

Full 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series Schedule

January 9-12 Knoxville, Tenn. Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center
March 6-9 Des Moines, Iowa MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA
April 10-13 Richmond, Va. Collegiate School Aquatics Center
May 17-19 Bloomington, Ind. Counsilman Billingsley Aquatics Center
June 12-15 Clovis, Calif. Clovis North High School Aquatics Complex

