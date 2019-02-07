Wolfpack Secures Verbal Commitment from Enfinity Aquatic Club’s Morgan Jones

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greensboro, North Carolina’s Morgan Jones has made a verbal commitment to swim at North Carolina State University beginning in the fall of 2020. She will join #15 Abby Arens in the class of 2024. Jones wrote on social media:

“I am so honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swim career at NC State! Thank you to all of my coaches, friends, and family who have helped me get to where I am now. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing family!! Go PACK!!🖤❤️🐺”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Jones is a junior at Greensboro Day School. At the 2018 North Carolina Independent Schools 3A State Championships, she placed 5th in the 200 IM (2:10.19) and 3rd in the 100 back (56.52). In club swimming, where she represents Enfinity Aquatic Club, Jones competed at the 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 50 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly and took home PBs in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly.

NC State women finished 3rd at the 2018 ACC Championships with plenty of backstroke talent. In Jones’ top event, the 200 back, the Wolfpack loaded the A final with current senior Elise Haan and current sophomore Danika Huizinga and the B final with now-junior Mackenzie Glover and sophomore Kate Moore. But the NC State backstroke cohort will be even stronger next year with the addition of #3 Katharine Berkoff. She will suit up with fellow commits to the class of 2023 Elle Giesler, Faith Hefner, Katie Mack, Kay Foley, Maddy Flickinger, and Parker Timken.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.25

100 free – 53.10

100 back – 55.83

200 back – 2:00.59

100 fly – 57.87

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs3JVslFgTuiXZQ5qKDnotHaLzIec-H9vTSRPU0/

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.