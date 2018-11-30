Wolfpack Snaps Up #3 Katharine Berkoff for 2019-20

Katharine Berkoff, the #3 recruit on our top-20 list for the high school class of 2019, has announced she will swim for North Carolina State University in the fall.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at North Carolina State University!” Berkoff posted on Instagram. “Huge thank you to everyone involved in this long process and thanks to everyone who helped me get to where I am now! I can’t wait to be a part of the Wolfpack family!”

Berkoff hails from Missoula, Montana. She is a senior at Hellgate High School and swims club for Missoula Aquatic Club. The top backstroker in the class of 2019, she already has times that would have scored in the B finals of the 100 back and the 200 back at 2018 Women’s NCAA Division I Championships.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 51.93

200 back – 1:51.40

200 free – 1:46.81

200 IM – 1:59.71

100 free – 49.18

50 free – 22.99

100 fly – 54.97

Berkoff was named to the 2018-19 U.S. National Junior Team for her 100 and 200 backstroke performances at Phillips 66 Nationals this summer. There, she finished 5th in the 50 back, 5th in the 100 back, and 7th in the 200 back. She also competed in the 100 free and 200 IM, finishing with PBs in all 5 events. She then went on to represent Team USA at Junior Pan Pacific Championships where she set the meet record in the 100 back with 59.59.

Still only 17, Berkoff already owns the 5th-fastest LCM 100 back time (59.59) and the 12th-fastest 200 back time (2:09.84) in 17-18 history. In high school swimming she owns Montana state records in the 200 free, 100 free, 100 back, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay. She won the 100 free (50.01) and 100 back (52.80) at the 2018 MHSA State Swim Meet.

Berkoff is the daughter of two-time Olympic gold medalist David Berkoff. Her brother Cale Berkoff is currently a sophomore on the men’s swimming and diving team at Minnesota. She will suit up for the Wolfpack with fellow class of 2023 commits Elle Giesler, Faith Hefner, Katie Mack, Kay Foley, Maddy Flickinger, and Parker Timken.

