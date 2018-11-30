Tennessee Invite Finals: Vol Women Get 4 Under Last Season’s NCAA Qualifying Time in 50 Free

2018 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

November 29 – December 1, 2018

Knoxville, TN (Jones Aquatic Center)

Short Course Yards

Live Results

After putting up the fastest time in the nation with her 21.52 this morning, Tennessee’s Erika Brown was just off that to win the final in 21.65. The Vols has 4 women under the 2017 NCAA invited time in finals with Brown, Bailey Grinter (22.08), Maddy Banic (22.15), and Stanzi Moseley (22.20). Banic was the 2nd fastest swimmer of the day with her 22.04 from prelims. Those 4 women combined the hit the NCAA ‘A’ cut in the 200 free relay, with Brown contributing a 21.09 anchor split as they touched in 1:27.84.

Also considered a near guarantee to make NCAAs on the women’s side are Tennessee’s Meghan Small and Penn State’s Ally McHugh. SEC champion Small was within half a second of the A cut to win the 200 IM in 1:55.41, while teammate Tess Cieplucha was just a tenth of the 2017 invite time in 1:57.76. Small was also a member of Tennessee’s winning 400 medley relay (3:31.12) that secured another NCAA ‘A’ cut for the Vols. McHugh, a U.S. national champion, blew away the field in the 500 free as she hit the wall in 4:38.46.

Denver’s Cameron Auchinachie edged out Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey, 19.22 to 19.42, to win the 50 free. Both men were under the 2017 NCAA invited time. Decoursey also contributed an 18.91 2nd leg to the Vols’ 200 free relay as they won with an NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:17.20. Those were the only men’s events tonight with NCAA potential based on the 2017 qualifying times.

Additional Event Winners: