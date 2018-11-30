Tennessee Invite Finals: Vol Women Get 4 Under Last Season’s NCAA Qualifying Time in 50 Free

2018 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

  • November 29 – December 1, 2018
  • Knoxville, TN (Jones Aquatic Center)
  • Short Course Yards
  • Live Results

After putting up the fastest time in the nation with her 21.52 this morning, Tennessee’s Erika Brown was just off that to win the final in 21.65. The Vols has 4 women under the 2017 NCAA invited time in finals with Brown, Bailey Grinter (22.08), Maddy Banic (22.15), and Stanzi Moseley (22.20). Banic was the 2nd fastest swimmer of the day with her 22.04 from prelims. Those 4 women combined the hit the NCAA ‘A’ cut in the 200 free relay, with Brown contributing a 21.09 anchor split as they touched in 1:27.84.

Also considered a near guarantee to make NCAAs on the women’s side are Tennessee’s Meghan Small and Penn State’s Ally McHugh. SEC champion Small was within half a second of the A cut to win the 200 IM in 1:55.41, while teammate Tess Cieplucha was just a tenth of the 2017 invite time in 1:57.76. Small was also a member of Tennessee’s winning 400 medley relay (3:31.12) that secured another NCAA ‘A’ cut for the Vols. McHugh, a U.S. national champion, blew away the field in the 500 free as she hit the wall in 4:38.46.

Denver’s Cameron Auchinachie edged out Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey, 19.22 to 19.42, to win the 50 free. Both men were under the 2017 NCAA invited time. Decoursey also contributed an 18.91 2nd leg to the Vols’ 200 free relay as they won with an NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:17.20. Those were the only men’s events tonight with NCAA potential based on the 2017 qualifying times.

Additional Event Winners:

  • Men’s 200 IM: Mark Andrew, Penn, 1:45.08
  • Men’s 500 Free: Colin Gilbert, Denver, 4:17.01
  • Men’s 400 Medley Relay: Tennessee, 3:08.63

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmerj

Nikol Popov split 57 on relay

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
VFL

Huge swim. Really bodes we’ll for Tennessee’s medley relays this year.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Swimdog87

I see big thing for Kyle I mean the kid went 18.03 Anchoring the medley relay at conference lats year! Plus I think he’s going to short course worlds if I’m not mistaken! The kid is 6’8 if he can get off the pot fast holy cow!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently a coach at Loggerhead Aquatics …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!