2A VHSL State Record-holder T.J. Roche Commits to Delaware

T.J. Roche from Falls Church, Virginia has made a commitment to the University of Delaware’s class of 2023 where he will join Connor Bitz and Tommy Lutter in the fall. Roche is a senior at George Mason High School and a member of the boys’ swimming and diving team coached by Megan Wallace. He swims year-round for coach Mike Clark at Clark Swim Club.

“I’m very proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic careers at the University of Delaware. I’d like to thank my family, friends and coaches for all of their support. Can’t wait to be a Blue Hen!!!”

Roche, who has been swimming competitively since the age of 7, was named to the 2018 Winter Washington Post All-Met Boys’ Swimming Honorable Mention squad for his junior-year performances. At the 2018 VHSL Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships, he won the 50 free (21.56) and 100 free (47.65) and led off the record-breaking 200 free relay (21.99) and runner-up 200 medley relay (24.38). As a freshman he contributed to the record-breaking 400 free relay at the 2016 Class 2 state meet. In both 2016 and 2018 he was named the 2A Bull Run District Swimmer of the Year, and in 2018 he was also the 2A East Region Swimmer of the Year.

In club swimming, Roche earned new PBs in the 50/100 fly and 200 IM at the 2018 NCSA Spring Championships. He also swam the 50 free and 50 back at that meet.

Roche isn’t far out of scoring range at the conference level. Delaware finished 5th in the men’s standings at 2018 CAA Championships. The Blue Hens’ top sprinters (Asher Kiely and Andrew Woerth) are seniors so Delaware will welcome new talent next year. Roche will overlap two years with Brandon Evers, Bryce Ciecko, and Anthony Mariniello and 3 years with Evan Custance.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.56

100 free – 47.48

200 free – 1:49.66

50 back – 24.38

100 back – 54.44

100 fly – 53.76

200 IM – 2:01.99

