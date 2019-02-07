NBAC Distance Ace Allison Tomsuden Sends Verbal to LSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Allison Tomsuden of Marriottsville, Maryland has announced her verbal commitment to Louisiana State University’s class of 2024, writing on social media:

“Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic careers at Louisiana State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get where am I today. Super excited to be part of such an amazing team, Geaux Tigers💜💛🐯”

Tomsuden swims for North Baltimore Aquatic Club and specializes in distance freestyle. She had a breakout meet at Richmond Futures last summer, earning her first-ever Winter Juniors cut while winning the 800m free in 9:03.39. She also went PBs in the 50 free (27.64), 400 free (4:27.36), and 1500 free (17:24.15), placed 3rd in the 1500. Since the beginning of her junior year she has already improved her lifetime bests in the 100/200y free, 200y IM, and 200m free.

LSU women finished 11th at the 2018 SEC Championships. Tomsuden would have been within a couple of seconds from scoring in the 1650, where Lexi Daniels with whom she will overlap 1 year, placed 21st to lead the Tigers.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:46.84

1000 free – 10:04.24

500 free – 4:54.14

200 free – 1:51.32

