Water Polo Top 6 Stands Pat, UC Santa Barbara Moves Up to #7

With just a handful of upsets on Week 3 and just two involving Top 10 teams, it is little surprise that the upper portion of the Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 remains nearly unchanged.

#1 USC was idle, while #2 Stanford and #3 UCLA each notched a trio of victories over Top 20 sides. Stanford bested #4 Cal (17-10), #8 Michigan (21-9) and #19 Indiana (25-4), while UCLA downed #5 Hawaii (12-8), #14 Fresno State (11-8) and #15 Loyola Marymount (9-8).

#4 Cal found success against #8 Pacific (9-7) and #19 Indiana (16-7) before ending the weekend against the #2 Cardinal.

#5 Hawaii regained its footing after its weekend opening loss to UCLA, defeating #15 Loyola Marymount (19-17 OT), #14 Fresno State (19-8) and #21 UC San Diego (10-7).

#10 UC Santa Barbara continued to blaze its way up the charts, after beginning the year at #17, adding five more victories, four over ranked teams at the Cross Conference Challenge in Tempe, Arizona, to move up three spots to #7. The Gauchos edged out #25 Azusa Pacific (12-7), #24 Cal Baptist (12-6), #12 Princeton (8-7), #7 Arizona State (11-10) and Iona (14-0) to move to 9-1, their best ever start.

The biggest move of the week saw #20 Marist tumble five spots to #25 with a win over RV Brown (7-4) and a loss to RV Bucknell (11-7).

With the victory, Bucknell moved into the rankings at #24.