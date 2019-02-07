Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Water Polo Top 6 Stands Pat, UC Santa Barbara Moves Up to #7

With just a handful of upsets on Week 3 and just two involving Top 10 teams, it is little surprise that the upper portion of the Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 remains nearly unchanged.

#1 USC was idle, while #2 Stanford and #3 UCLA each notched a trio of victories over Top 20 sides. Stanford bested #4 Cal (17-10), #8 Michigan (21-9) and #19 Indiana (25-4), while UCLA downed #5 Hawaii (12-8), #14 Fresno State (11-8) and #15 Loyola Marymount (9-8).

#4 Cal found success against #8 Pacific (9-7) and #19 Indiana (16-7) before ending the weekend against the #2 Cardinal.

#5 Hawaii regained its footing after its weekend opening loss to UCLA, defeating #15 Loyola Marymount (19-17 OT), #14 Fresno State (19-8) and #21 UC San Diego (10-7).

#10 UC Santa Barbara continued to blaze its way up the charts, after beginning the year at #17, adding five more victories, four over ranked teams at the Cross Conference Challenge in Tempe, Arizona, to move up three spots to #7. The Gauchos edged out #25 Azusa Pacific (12-7), #24 Cal Baptist (12-6), #12 Princeton (8-7), #7 Arizona State (11-10) and Iona (14-0) to move to 9-1, their best ever start.

The biggest move of the week saw #20 Marist tumble five spots to #25 with a win over RV Brown (7-4) and a loss to RV Bucknell (11-7).

With the victory, Bucknell moved into the rankings at #24.

Rank Team Points Last Week
1 USC 100 1
2 Stanford 96 2
3 UCLA 92 3
4 Cal 88 4
5 Hawaii 84 5
6 UC Irvine 81 6
7 UC Santa Barbara 72 10
8 Michigan 69 T8
9 Arizona State 67 7
10 Pacific 65 T8
11 UC Davis 64 13
12 San Jose State 54 11
13 Loyola Marymount 52 15
14 Princeton 47 12
15 Fresno State 46 14
16 Long Beach State 36 17
17 Harvard 35 18
18 Wagner 32 16
19 Indiana 22 19
20 UC San Diego 21 21
21 Cal State Northridge 18 22
22 San Diego State 14 23
23 Cal Baptist 13 24
24 Bucknell 12 RV
T25 Marist 10 20
T25 Azusa Pacific 10 25
RV Brown 1 RV
RV California State -East Bay 1 RV

