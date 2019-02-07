Water Polo Top 6 Stands Pat, UC Santa Barbara Moves Up to #7

With just a handful of upsets on Week 3 and just two involving Top 10 teams, it is little surprise that the upper portion of the Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 remains nearly unchanged.
#1 USC was idle, while #2 Stanford and #3 UCLA each notched a trio of victories over Top 20 sides. Stanford bested #4 Cal (17-10), #8 Michigan (21-9) and #19 Indiana (25-4), while UCLA downed #5 Hawaii (12-8), #14 Fresno State (11-8) and #15 Loyola Marymount (9-8).
#4 Cal found success against #8 Pacific (9-7) and #19 Indiana (16-7) before ending the weekend against the #2 Cardinal.
#5 Hawaii regained its footing after its weekend opening loss to UCLA, defeating #15 Loyola Marymount (19-17 OT), #14 Fresno State (19-8) and #21 UC San Diego (10-7).
#10 UC Santa Barbara continued to blaze its way up the charts, after beginning the year at #17, adding five more victories, four over ranked teams at the Cross Conference Challenge in Tempe, Arizona, to move up three spots to #7. The Gauchos edged out #25 Azusa Pacific (12-7), #24 Cal Baptist (12-6), #12 Princeton (8-7), #7 Arizona State (11-10) and Iona (14-0) to move to 9-1, their best ever start.
The biggest move of the week saw #20 Marist tumble five spots to #25 with a win over RV Brown (7-4) and a loss to RV Bucknell (11-7).
With the victory, Bucknell moved into the rankings at #24.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|USC
|100
|1
|2
|Stanford
|96
|2
|3
|UCLA
|92
|3
|4
|Cal
|88
|4
|5
|Hawaii
|84
|5
|6
|UC Irvine
|81
|6
|7
|UC Santa Barbara
|72
|10
|8
|Michigan
|69
|T8
|9
|Arizona State
|67
|7
|10
|Pacific
|65
|T8
|11
|UC Davis
|64
|13
|12
|San Jose State
|54
|11
|13
|Loyola Marymount
|52
|15
|14
|Princeton
|47
|12
|15
|Fresno State
|46
|14
|16
|Long Beach State
|36
|17
|17
|Harvard
|35
|18
|18
|Wagner
|32
|16
|19
|Indiana
|22
|19
|20
|UC San Diego
|21
|21
|21
|Cal State Northridge
|18
|22
|22
|San Diego State
|14
|23
|23
|Cal Baptist
|13
|24
|24
|Bucknell
|12
|RV
|T25
|Marist
|10
|20
|T25
|Azusa Pacific
|10
|25
|RV
|Brown
|1
|RV
|RV
|California State -East Bay
|1
|RV
Leave a Reply