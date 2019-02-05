Bucknell’s McBride Wins 100th, 2 Top 10 Teams Fall on WP Week 3

The rich just keep getting richer it seems, or in the case of NCAA women’s water polo, the top teams just continue to dominate.
#2 Stanford remained untouched for the second weekend, cruising to wins over #8 Michigan (21-9), #19 Indiana (25-4) and #4 Cal (17-10), moving to 6-0 on the year ahead of a bye weekend.
#3 UCLA won all three of its matches, including a 12-8 victory over #5 Hawaii on Friday, which saw Maddie Musselman carry the Bruins with a five-goal effort and Bronte Halligan chip in a hat trick. UCLA scored at least two goals in every period, putting the game out of reach, despite a late four-goal charge by the Rainbow Wahine. The Bruins also topped #15 Loyola Marymount (9-8) and #14 Fresno State (11-8).
#4 Cal bested #19 Indiana (16-7) and #8 Pacific (9-7) before stumbling in its weekend finale against #2 Stanford.
#5 Hawaii bounced back from a 12-8 loss to #3 UCLA with three straight wins over ranked foes, including a 19-17 overtime victory over #15 Loyola Marymount featuring five goals apiece by Elyse Lemay-Lavoie, Irene Gonzalez and Maxine Schaap. The Rainbow Wahine also topped #14 Fresno State (19-8) and a posted a 10-7 winning effort over #21 UC San Diego.
#10 UC Santa Barbara continued to cruise, adding five wins to its tally and moving to 9-1, its best ever start to the season, with wins over #25 Azusa Pacific (12-7) on Friday, #24 Cal Baptist (12-6) and #12 Princeton (8-7) on Saturday and #7 Arizona State (11-10) and Iona (14-0) on Sunday. Katie Pipkin and Kelly Murphy posted four goals apiece in the win over the Lancers. Freshman Amanda Legaspi put in the game winner to lift the Gauchos past the Sun Devils and finish off her first of two hat tricks on the day. The rookie notched three scores in the opening 16 minutes against Iona to finish out the weekend.
Upsets
- #18 Harvard def. #16 Wagner 15-12 at the Bruno Classic in Providence, R.I.
- RV Bucknell def. #20 Marist 11-7 at the Bruno Classic in Providence, R.I.
- #13 UC Davis def. #8 Michigan 12-11 at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California.
- #10 UC Santa Barbara def. #7 Arizona State 11-10 at the Cross Conference Challenge in Tempe, Arizona.
- Cal State Monterey Bay def. RV Iona 9-7
Milestone Win
The Bucknell University women’s water polo team started the Bruno Classic with three wins, including a win over #20 Marist, as head coach John McBride earned his 100th career win for the women’s program.
McBride becomes the third coach to ever win 100 games at Bucknell for two different programs after he picked up his 100th win for the men’s team on November 5th, 2016, against Wagner. Only John Zeigler (M/W water polo) and Dick Russell (Men’s water polo, men’s swimming) have managed to reach the 100 win mark for two different Bucknell programs.
|Feb. 2
|3 p.m.
|RV Cal State East Bay def. Santa Clara 12-11
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|Santa Clara Recap
|Bruno Classic (Providence, Rhode Island)
|8 a.m.
|RV Bucknell def. Siena 11-3
|Bucknell Recap
|Siena Recap
|9:15 a.m.
|Saint Francis (PA) def. LaSalle 13-8
|Saint Francis (PA) Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|10:30 a.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. St. Francis Brooklyn 13-5
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|11:45 a.m.
|#18 Harvard def. #16 Wagner 15-12
|Harvard Recap
|Wagner Recap
|1 p.m.
|#20 Marist def. RV Brown 7-4
|Marist Recap
|Brown Recap
|2:15 p.m.
|RV Bucknell def. LaSalle 16-6
|Bucknell Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|#16 Wagner def. Saint Francis (PA) 24-3
|Wagner Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|RV Brown def. Cal Lutheran 10-8
|Brown Recap
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|6 p.m.
|#18 Harvard def. Siena 19-6
|Harvard Recap
|Siena Recap
|7:15 p.m.
|RV Bucknell def. #20 Marist 11-7
|RV Bucknell
|Marist Recap
|8:30 p.m.
|RV Brown def. St. Francis Brooklyn 16-8
|Brown Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|Cross Conference Challenge (Tempe, Arizona)
|11 a.m.
|#10 UC Santa Barbara def. #12 Princeton 8-7
|UCSB Recap
|Princeton Recap
|12:15 p.m.
|#25 Azusa Pacific def. Cal State Monterey Bay 13-7
|Asuza Pacific Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|#7 Arizona State def. RV Iona 19-7
|Arizona State Recap
|Iona Recap
|2:45 p.m.
|#10 UC Santa Barbara def. #24 Cal Baptist 12-6
|UCSB Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|4 p.m.
|#12 Princeton def. Cal State Monterey Bay 17-6
|Princeton Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|5:15 p.m.
|#7 Arizona State def. #25 Azusa Pacific 15-2
|Arizona State Recap
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|6:30 p.m.
|#24 Cal Baptist def. RV Iona 9-7
|Cal Baptist Recap
|Iona Recap
|UCLA Mini Tournament (Los Angeles)
|11:30 a.m.
|#3 UCLA def. #15 Loyola Marymount 9-8
|UCLA Recap
|LMU Recap
|12:45 p.m.
|#3 UCLA def. #14 Fresno State 11-8
|UCLA Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|2 p.m.
|#5 Hawaii def. #15 Loyola Marymount 19-17 (2OT)
|Hawaii Recap
|LMU Recap
|3:15 p.m.
|#5 Hawaii def. #14 Fresno State 19-8
|Hawaii Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|Stanford Invite (Palo Alto, Calif.)
|12 p.m. (Exh.)
|China def. #8 Pacific 18-8
|1:15 p.m.
|#2 Stanford def. #8 Michigan 21-9
|Stanford Recap
|Michigan Recap
|2:30 p.m.
|#4 Cal def. #19 Indiana 16-7
|Cal Recap
|Indiana Recap
|3:45 p.m. (Exh.)
|China def. #13 UC Davis 19-9
|UC Davis Recap
|7:30 p.m.
|#2 Stanford def. #19 Indiana 25-4
|Stanford Recap
|Indiana Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|#4 Cal def. #8 Pacific 9-7
|Cal Recap
|Pacific Recap
|8:45 p.m.
|#13 UC Davis def. #8 Michigan 12-11
|UC Davis Recap
|Michigan Recap
|Feb. 3
|5 p.m.
|#5 Hawaii def. #21 UC San Diego 10-7
|Hawaii Recap
|UC San Diego Recap
|Bruno Classic (Providence, Rhode Island)
|8 a.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Siena 11-8
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Siena Recap
|9:10 a.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn def. Saint Francis (PA) 12-6
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|10:20 a.m
|#18 Harvard def. LaSalle 17-0
|Harvard Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|11:30 a.m.
|#16 Wagner def. RV Bucknell 10-7
|Wagner Recap
|Bucknell Recap
|12:40 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Saint Francis (PA) 11-4
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Saint Francis Recap
|1:50 p.m.
|RV Brown def. Siena 9-5
|Brown Recap
|Siena Recap
|Cross Conference Challenge (Tempe, Arizona)
|10 a.m.
|#10 UC Santa Barbara def. #7 Arizona State 11-10
|UCSB Recap
|Arizona State Recap
|11:15 a.m.
|#24 Cal Baptist def. Cal State Monterey Bay 10-5
|Cal Baptist Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|1:45 p.m.
|#10 UC Santa Barbara def. RV Iona 14-0
|UCSB Recap
|Iona Recap
|3:15 p.m.
|#7 Arizona State def. #24 Cal Baptist 13-2
|Arizona State Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|10 a.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay def. RV Iona 9-7
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|Iona Recap
|Stanford Invite (Palo Alto, Calif.)
|11:30 a.m. (Exh.)
|China def. #8 Michigan 22-10
|Michigan Recap
|12:40 p.m.
|#8 Pacific def. #13 UC Davis 10-8
|Pacific Recap
|UC Davis Recap
|1:50 p.m. (Exh.)
|China def. #19 Indiana 18-4
|Indiana Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|#2 Stanford def. #4 Cal 17-10
|Stanford Recap
|Cal Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|#13 UC Davis def. #19 Indiana 13-10
|UC Davis Recap
|Indiana Recap
|4:45 p.m.
|#8 Michigan def. #8 Pacific 11-9
|Michigan Recap
|Pacific Recap
