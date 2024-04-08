University of Strathclyde’s Women’s Water Polo Completes Unbeaten Season With BUCS Title

Courtesy: Strathclyde Sports

The University of Strathclyde’s Women’s Water Polo team were crowned BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sports) National Trophy champions in Loughborough last week.

At the nationwide knockout competition played by 37 University water polo teams, the Strathclyde team trailed by just one point at half-time and defended bravely in the remaining part of the match. A smashing final quarter where Loughborough only managed to score once, and Strathclyde six times, brought a glorious victory; 9-14.

The team also won the BUCS Scottish Tier 1 league.

It ends an unbeatable season for Head Coach, Ton Kloosterman, in his first season with the team. Speaking of the match at BUCS he said: “I feel really proud of the players”. “The effort they put in at BUCS in one of the toughest environments to play in was amazing,” the Dutch coach continued. “Playing Loughborough in their own pool in front of their own crowd is challenging, but we were well prepared. We felt the positive support from our own fans. That really helped us.”

“During the first phase we were overwhelmed by playing a final,” Kloosterman adds. “We were making some wrong decisions. Along the match we were adapting a lot better, and we were more in control of the game. I’m most proud of the development each player made this season. Their individual skills and game awareness is so much better now. They all make smart decisions which turn around games in our favour. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and our game plan is based on our strengths. It’s amazing to witness when a plan comes together”.

Strathclyde’s captain, Isla Macdonald, who was also voted as Most Valuable Player of the final said: “It was a tough match. We were constantly having to pull it back and play catch up, but we never gave up. That’s what won it for us. It was such an honour to be voted player of the match, just showing that hard work pays off.” Macdonald, who also became nations men’s and women’s overall top scorer with a stunning 128 goals this season, said: “This season has been amazing for the team. Everyone has put in so much effort and you can see that in the games. I’m confident to see our sport constantly growing at Strathclyde.”

BUCS Big Wednesday – Women’s National Trophy

Final Score: Loughborough W1 – Strathclyde W1: 9-14

Score Breakdown (Quarters): 3-2, 2-2, 3-4, 1-6

Players Strathclyde: Isla Macdonald 5 goals, Chloe Kirkwood 5, Olivia Hughes 2, Ellie O’hagan 2, Kirstie Johnstone, Maggie Wyper, Beth Mcguigan, Kirsten McGlennon, Rebecca Oza.

Saves goalie Muriel Anderson: 7