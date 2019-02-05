Photo Vault: Virginia Northern Regional 6A Championships

SwimSwam’s Matt Rees was on site to catch both swimmers as well as other event winners after their races. Eugene Soh also provided another glimpse at the action here.
The Oakton 200 medley relay team captured the event title at the Northern Virginia 6A championship, clocking a 1:31.38. Photo by Matt Rees.
This smiling quartet from Yorktown brought home the 200 medley relay title in 1:43.05. Photo by Matt Rees.
Washington-Lee’s Adi Kambhampaty clinched the 200 IM crown in 1:52.85. Photo by Matt Rees.
Victoria Huske won the 200 IM and 100 free and swam on gold medal relays (200 medley and 400 free) to help Yorktown to second place at the North Region swimming and diving championships. Photo by Matt Rees.
Oakton’s Anthony Grimm won the 50 free, taking down the regional record previously held by Michigan junior James Jones. Photo by Matt Rees.
University of Virginia commit Lexi Cuomo won the 100 fly for Centreville, besting the record previously held by Cassidy Bayer. Photo by Matt Rees.
Oakton’s Daniel Gyenis came out on top in the 500 free and also captured golds in the 200 free and on the 400 free relay. Photo by Matt Rees.
Catherine Purnell of Stonewall Jackson nabbed the 500 free title in 4:49.96. Photo by Matt Rees.
Yorktown’s Ryan Soh was the 100 fly winner. Photo by Matt Rees.
Washington & Lee’s Kai Green won the 100 free in 46.89. Photo by Matt Rees.
There was a tie in the 200 free relay between Oakton and James Madison, 1:34.61. Photo by Matt Rees.
Senior Sarah Boyle of Westfield, a Notre Dame commit, knocked more than three seconds off her seed time, winning the 100 back from lane 1. Photo by Matt Rees.
James Madison’s Kyle Wu captured the 100 breast title in 55.96. Photo by Matt Rees.
James Madison junior Anna Keating took the 100 breast title in 59.83, beating her own regional record by more than a second. Photo by Matt Rees.
The Oakton boys, powered by Anthony Grimm and Daniel Gyenis among others, won the team title and celebrated with a plunge in the pool. Photo by Matt Rees.
The James Madison girls won their third straight team title despite featuring just one event winner in Anna Keating (100 breast). Photo by Matt Rees.
Rees caught up with the two stars of the meet – Anthony Grimm and Victoria Huske – to talk about their respective performances.
Rees also captured the celebration of the Oakton boys, including a flip off the blocks by Grimm and a belly flop by another team member.
Anthony is CRAZY fast!