Photo Vault: Virginia Northern Regional 6A Championships

by Wendy Mayer 1

February 05th, 2019 High School, News

Standouts at the Northern Virginia 6A Regional Championships included Anthony Grimm of Oakton and Victoria Huske of Yorktown, both sophomores.

SwimSwam’s Matt Rees was on site to catch both swimmers as well as other event winners after their races. Eugene Soh also provided another glimpse at the action here.

Rees caught up with the two stars of the meet – Anthony Grimm and Victoria Huske – to talk about their respective performances.

Rees also captured the celebration of the Oakton boys, including a flip off the blocks by Grimm and a belly flop by another team member.

1
vacole1819

Anthony is CRAZY fast!

