Watch Texas Men Swim Suited 4×25 Free Relay (Race Video)

On Day 2 of their tri-meet (if you didn’t see the race videos from Day 1, click here), the entirety of the Texas, NC State, and Arizona men’s and women’s swimming teams suited up and went off the blocks. They weren’t swimming regular distances, however. For every 200, there was a 150. For every 100, there was a 75. And for the 50? You guessed it. A 25 freestyle. Watch the shorter race videos here.

But even after the regular not-so-regular portion of the meet on Saturday, the Texas men weren’t done. Many of them kept their suits on and did what any logical swimmer would do: organized a 4×25 free relay.