Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Texas Men Swim Suited 4×25 Free Relay (Race Video)

On Day 2 of their tri-meet (if you didn’t see the race videos from Day 1, click here), the entirety of the Texas, NC State, and Arizona men’s and women’s swimming teams suited up and went off the blocks. They weren’t swimming regular distances, however. For every 200, there was a 150. For every 100, there was a 75. And for the 50? You guessed it. A 25 freestyle. Watch the shorter race videos here.

But even after the regular not-so-regular portion of the meet on Saturday, the Texas men weren’t done. Many of them kept their suits on and did what any logical swimmer would do: organized a 4×25 free relay.

6
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Taa

Lane 4 anchor left a little early

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Swammer

Only logical to do a good old fashioned 4×25 relay. The only next logical step is to do it with underwaters.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Horninco

Those take offs were a tad dangerous

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Swammer

They laid towels down

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!