Texas, NC State, Zona Men/Women Swim Suited 25’s, 75’s (Race Videos)

On Day 2 of their tri-meet (if you didn’t see the race videos from Day 1, click here), the entirety of the Texas, NC State, and Arizona men’s and women’s swimming teams suited up and went off the blocks. They weren’t swimming regular distances, however. For every 200, there was a 150. For every 100, there was a 75. And for the 50? You guessed it. A 25 freestyle. Watch the shorter race videos below:
Womens 75 Free
Mens 75 Free
Womens 75 Breast
Mens 75 Breast
Womens 75 Fly
Mens 75 Fly
Mens 75 Back
Womens 25 Free
Mens 25 Free
Mens 50 Free
Mens Mixed 25 Free
Hmm, I was wondering why some of those times were so fast. Just a good suited lactate set!