Texas, NC State, Zona Men/Women Swim Suited 25’s, 75’s (Race Videos)

On Day 2 of their tri-meet (if you didn’t see the race videos from Day 1, click here), the entirety of the Texas, NC State, and Arizona men’s and women’s swimming teams suited up and went off the blocks. They weren’t swimming regular distances, however. For every 200, there was a 150. For every 100, there was a 75. And for the 50? You guessed it. A 25 freestyle. Watch the shorter race videos below:

Womens 75 Free

Mens 75 Free

Womens 75 Breast

Mens 75 Breast

Womens 75 Fly

Mens 75 Fly

Mens 75 Back

Womens 25 Free

Mens 25 Free

Mens 50 Free

Mens Mixed 25 Free

Hmm, I was wondering why some of those times were so fast. Just a good suited lactate set!

