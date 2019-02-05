EST Teammates Bitz and Gately Both Headed to Delaware

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eagle Swim Team’s Connor Bitz and Marietta Gately have each made commitments to swim at the University of Delaware next year. Both are seniors at McDonogh School and helped lead their respective varsity teams to MIAA and IAAM championships last winter. They will join T.J. Roche, Tommy Lutter, and Victoria Ambrose in the class of 2023.

Connor Bitz (Owings Mills, MD)

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Delaware! I am incredibly excited to continue my athletic and academic career as a Blue Hen!”

Bitz, a McDonogh team captain this year, swam the 500 free and 200 IM at the 2018 MIAA Swimming Championships, finishing 8th (1:59.20) and 6th (4:54.63) in the respective events. In club swimming he had a tremendous showing at last summer’s Maryland Swimming Long Course Championships. There, he finaled in the 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM and picked up PBs in the 100 free, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and both IMs. Since the start of his senior year he has already achieved lifetime bests in the 100 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:06.82

200 IM – 1:55.92

200 breast – 2:11.21

200 fly – 1:55.34

Marietta Gately (Baltimore, MD)

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Delaware. It is an honor to say that I will be a part of such an amazing team with such incredible coaches. I would like to thank my family, my coaches, and my friends who have helped me throughout this long process. I cannot wait to continue both my academic and athletic careers as a Blue Hen!”

Gately specializes mainly in breast and IM. She was runner-up in the 200 IM and 400 IM and placed 3rd in the 100 breast at the Maryland Swimming LSC Long Course Championships last summer, picking up new times in the 50 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. So far this short-course season, she has improved her PBs in the 50/200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.06

200 breast – 2:22.28

200 IM – 2:07.50

400 IM – 4:29.40

200 fly – 2:06.30

