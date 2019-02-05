Lauren DiCamillo Commits to In-state Drexel Dragons

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren DiCamillo from Coatesville, Pennsylvania has committed to swim for Drexel University next fall. She will join Chelsea Gravereaux in the class of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Drexel University!! I chose Drexel because of the outstanding academic opportunities, friendly team dynamic and amazing coaching staff. A huge thank you to my family, friends, teachers and coaches who helped me reach this goal. I can’t wait to be a DRAGON!! 🐉💙💛”

DiCamillo is a senior at Coatesville Area Senior High School, where she is ranked 3rd in her graduating class with a 4.0 GPA. She plans to major in biology with a pre-med focus, with a goal of becoming a biomedical researcher. She has swum for her school’s varsity swimming and diving team under head coach Dave Morris for four years and is captain for 2018-19. DiCamillo finaled in all her events at the 2018 PIAA AAA State Championships, coming in 14th in the 100 fly (57.39) and 14th in the 500 free (5:04.30) individually and contributing to the 9th-place 200 free relay (23.96) and the 13th-place 400 free relay (52.76). About the latter she said, “[I] got to swim with [my] younger sister, Jordyn, who was a freshman, on her birthday, in that race.”

In club swimming, DiCamillo has represented Coatesville Area Aquatics since 2016; previously she had swum at Brandywine Coatesville YMCA from 2005-2016. In both cases her coach was Ray Lease. She qualified for YMCA Nationals in 2014-2016 and for Speedo Sectionals and USA Swimming Futures Championships in 2017 and 2018.

DiCamillo’s best times would have been just a few tenths out of scoring range in the 100 fly and 200 back at 2018 CAA Championships. The Dragons finished 5th in the women’s standings.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 57.15

200 back – 2:05.50

50 free – 24.53

100 free – 53.01

200 free – 1:55.28

500 free – 5:04.30

